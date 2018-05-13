PARIS – The man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya and was listed in a police database of suspected extremists, French authorities said Sunday.

Investigators are working to determine whether the man who stabbed five people in a busy neighborhood in the heart of the French capital Saturday night had any help. The attacker killed a 29-year-old man and wounded four others before being fatally shot by police.

Witnesses reported hearing the man shouting "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for God is great, during the attack. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker was one of its fighters, but provided no evidence or details about his identity.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told reporters that police were on the scene within five minutes of being alerted of the attack and the assailant was killed less than nine minutes later.

The assailant was born in 1997 and had French nationality but was born in the largely Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya, where extremism has long simmered, said a judicial official who wasn’t authorized to be publicly named.

The man had no record of arrests or criminal activity, and didn’t know his victims, Interior Ministry spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle said.

The new revelations came as the French capital remained on alert following the attack in city's opera district, a hotspot for tourists. Witnesses said the man stabbed people at random before police shot and killed him. Following the attack, people were trapped in restaurants and theaters as officers cordoned off streets and went door-to-door interviewing witnesses.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his prayers to the victims and thanked police for their swift action.

"France once again paid the price of blood but did not give an inch to the enemies of freedom," he said on Twitter.

The four injured in the attack were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries. Neither the wounded nor the person killed were immediately identified.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also offered her prayers and said she wanted the victims to know "all Parisians are by their side."

"Tonight, our city has been bruised," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter after the attack.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly terror attacks throughout Europe, many of which were claimed by the Islamic State.

In November 2015, the city was targeted by a series of coordinated terror attacks. The deadliest happened at the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were shot and killed.

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

Since 2015, more than 200 people have been killed in France due to terror attacks.

Footage from Saturday's stabbing attack shows people running and one person in the middle of a city street, apparently wounded.

Charles Pellegrin, a French journalist, said he was leaving a comedy show in the area when he was told to go back inside because of a "madman with a knife."

Then, he said, he heard sirens and what sounded like two loud pops.

Contributing: The Associated Press

