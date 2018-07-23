Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter, March 17, 2018, Gainesville, Fla.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Papa John’s International Inc. board members are planning to discuss and possibly vote on whether to adopt a "poison pill" to block John Schnatter from gaining controlling interest in the chain today, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Boards can adopt a shareholder-rights plan known as a "poison pill," to block an investor from accumulating a majority stake in a company.

This plan follows Schnatter’s fallout from the company after Forbes reported that the pizza chain founder used the N-word in a conference call in May.

Schnatter publicly apologized for the incident and stepped down as board chairman earlier this month.

However earlier this week, Schnatter had a change of heart. In a letter to the board, Schnatter said it was a mistake to have stepped down as chairman of the pizza empire. He said the board acted on “rumor and innuendo in asking him to step down without conducting an investigation.”

More: Pizza giant Papa John's suffers from a 'toxic' work environment, Forbes magazine says

More: Family of KFC founder Col. Sanders blasts 'Papa' John' Schnatter in N-word scandal

Schnatter hired Patricia Glaser, an attorney representing Harvey Weinstein, to fight his removal as chairman of the board.

Since the news broke of his use of the racial slur, Schnatter’s name has been stripped from a basketball gym in his hometown of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Schnatter also resigned from the University of Louisville board of trustees, the company revoked Schnatter's use of their Louisville headquarter's office and his name is being pulled off of University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium.

Reach Supriya at 502-582-4078 or SSridhar@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Supriyasridhar_. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: cjky.it/subscribe.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com