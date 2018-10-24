According to Thursday's USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, a majority of midterm voters say they would prefer electing a Democrat for Congress (51 percent to 43 percent). A majority of voters also believe if Democrats win control of the House they will impeach President Trump (54 percent to 32 percent). And yet they are personally opposed to a Trump impeachment (54 percent to 39 percent). Welcome to the 2018 midterm election, where little on the surface seems to make sense.

Pundits like to dumb down elections and wrap them into one neat package like an early holiday gift with a pretty bow: “the election was a referendum on Trump,” “it’s the economy stupid,” or “the election is about Kavanaugh and the caravan.”

Certainly there are demographics that are uncompromising in their party views, but taken together the country is divided and torn, and the many independent voters who will determine the direction and severity of the swing of the political pendulum appear conflicted in choices they are making.

And yet somehow it makes sense. Independents must tolerate the berating of Trump by their Democratic neighbor on the left and the villainizing of Nancy Pelosi and DC Democrats by their Republican neighbor on the right. Like the chorus in an ancient Greek play, independents can recite to us, with precision cadence, the views and actions of the Democratic and Republican actors in their life.

But unlike ancient Greek tragedies (or comedies), independents in this election are not just the chorus, they are major players who will have to engage as actors and determine the outcome. As pollsters, we get to hear all of this so we can better understand and probe the value of the seemingly conflicted opinions of independents in better detail.

One place where most voters are in agreement is in their belief that Democrats will seriously consider impeaching President Trump should they win the House. Democrats (53-32 percent), Republicans (58-32), and independents (49-31 percent) agreed about that outcome, though many more independents weren’t sure.

When respondents were asked whether they believed the House should seriously consider impeachment, the numbers diverged. Republicans said the House should not take that step (95 percent to 3 percent), while Democrats said the House should impeach Trump (69 percent to 21 percent). Independents were torn (43 percent should impeach; 45 percent should not). Most notably, one in five Democrats are not supporting impeachment at this time.

On the question of whether independents are voting for a Democratic or Republican candidate for Congress, there is a wide margin in favor of the Democrats (56 percent Democrat to 27 percent Republican). Part of this wide margin on the congressional ballot test can be attributed to a disdain for Trump among independents (30 percent approve-64 percent disapprove). Their dislike for the president is enough for them to vote Democratic for Congress but not enough for them to support impeachment.

Independents are also more casual about a post-election outcome in which Democrats win one or both houses of Congress. A third (33 percent) would be OK with that outcome, 35 percent would be delighted, and a sizable 23 percent said it doesn’t matter one way or the other – a finding that would make most Democratic and Republican operatives cringe.

The poll also tells us that among the majority of independents, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh won’t have an impact. When asked if it made respondents more or less likely for them to vote for the Republican or Democratic candidate for Congress, 55 percent of independents said the confirmation didn’t affect their vote.

In the final weeks, strategists will scramble to look for what independent voters do care about and the key issues to target. So, we asked the question in an open-ended format, capturing all kinds of responses grouped into 17 major categories. The poll says look no further than healthcare (20 percent) as the key issue among independents that will affect their vote for Congress. Political operatives will pounce on this finding and try to wrap this issue with a red or blue ribbon in the closing days.

To win independents and the midterms, Democratic and Republican candidates must be clear about how their election will remedy the healthcare system in America, beyond the Hippocratic Oath, as in “do no harm.”

David Paleologos is director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center

