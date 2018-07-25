At least 212 cases of salmonella infections have been linked to contact with backyard chickens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

Just over 25 percent of the reported cases are children younger than five years old, the CDC said Monday. At least 34 people have been hospitalized. The outbreak, which includes several strains of salmonella, has been reported in 44 states. No deaths have been reported.

More than 70 percent of those sick said they came into contact with chicks or ducklings in the week before symptoms developed. The chickens came from a variety of sources, including feed supply stores, websites, hatcheries and from family members.

To prevent any risks of developing a salmonella infection, the CDC advises people to wash their hands after coming into contact with the birds. Young children, who are most at risk for an infection, should not touch chickens without supervision, the CDC warns.

