John McCain spent more than five years in brutal conditions as a prisoner of war in Vietnam from 1967 to 1973.

Response to the news Friday morning that U.S. Sen. John McCain has decided to cease medical treatment for a deadly form of brain cancer has been swift and voluminous.

Dignitaries and politicians on both sides of the aisle were quick to issue statements of praise and support for Arizona's senior senator.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, called McCain "an American hero, always putting country before self."

"From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation," Ducey said.

.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. Angela and I send our prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy and the entire McCain family. Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/oxzKPKXucq — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 24, 2018

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, a Democrat, tweeted that McCain is "a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean."

God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean. https://t.co/9aiLxCF24E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 24, 2018

McCain "personified service to our country," House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. "The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time."

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, who was criticized in recent weeks by Meghan McCain for allegedly snubbing her father, tweeted acknowledgement of the senator's life of service and sacrifice.

John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5.5 years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades. — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) August 24, 2018

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, tweeted that McCain is "Arizona's hero" and "his strength and commitment to our great state and this country can't be matched."

@SenJohnMcCain is not only an American hero who has sacrificed so much for his country, he’s Arizona’s hero. His strength and commitment to our great state and this country can’t be matched. I’m thinking of him and his family today and wishing them peace and comfort. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 24, 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming primaries, tweeted out his support for the McCain family.

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, tweeted that he was sad to hear the update on McCain's condition, but fortunate to call him a friend.

Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 24, 2018

Mitt Romney, a Senate candidate in Utah who was the GOP nominee for president in 2012, acknowledged their friendship in a tweet and said, "No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice, and country."

No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,

sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism

inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, tweeted out his thoughts and prayers for the McCain family.

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family. https://t.co/cqHXdjJntj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2018

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, called the news "heartbreaking" and asked her followers to join her in a "prayer of peace and comfort for our American Hero" on Twitter.

Heartbreaking news this morning about my friend @SenJohnMcCain. Please join me in saying a prayer for John, @cindymccain, @MeghanMcCain and the rest of the McCain family during these difficult days. A prayer of peace and comfort for our American Hero. — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) August 24, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said McCain "is going to finish the race the way he has done everything in his life, his way, on his terms" in a tweet.

John McCain is going to finish the race the way he has done everything in his life, his way and on his terms. May God bless him & his family as he completes the final leg of his inspiring and heroic journey. https://t.co/agocouXj2N — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 24, 2018











