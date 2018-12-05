Policemen stand guard in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured in a knife attack in Paris on May 12, 2018. The assailant was killed by police.

THOMAS SAMSON, AFP/Getty Images

PARIS — The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack on Saturday in the heart of France's capital that left one person dead and four others wounded.

The attack sparked chaos as both residents and tourists in the city's popular opera district scattered in fear. Witnesses described a man armed with a knife stabbing people at random before police shot and killed him.

Within hours of the attack, the Islamic State's news agency called the suspected attacker one of its "soldiers."

Prosecutor Francois Molins said witnesses reported that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic.

Based on the statements and the manner of the attack, Molins said counterterrorism authorities opened a terrorism investigation into the incident.

The normally crowded opera district, a hotspot for tourists that's surrounded by bars, restaurants, boutiques and theaters, was replaced by swarms of police and ambulances. People remained trapped in restaurants and theaters as officers cordoned off streets and went door-to-door interviewing witnesses.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his prayers to Saturday's victims and thanked police for their swift action.

"France once again paid the price of blood but did not give an inch to the enemies of freedom," he said on Twitter.

The four injured in the attack were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries. Neither the wounded nor the person killed were immediately identified.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also offered her prayers and said she wanted the victims to know "all Parisians are by their side."

"Tonight, our city has been bruised," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter after the attack.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly terror attacks throughout Europe, many of which were claimed by the Islamic State.

In November 2015, the city was targeted by a series of coordinated terror attacks. The deadliest happened at the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were shot and killed.

Since 2015, more than 200 people have been killed in France due to terror attacks.

Footage from Saturday's stabbing attack shows people running and one person in the middle of a city street, apparently wounded.

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

Charles Pellegrin, a French journalist, said he was leaving a comedy show in the area when he was told to go back inside because of a "madman with a knife."

Then, he said, he heard sirens and what sounded like two loud pops.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Hayes reported from McLean, Va.; Bhatti reported from Paris

