Oreo will release limited-edition birthday cake-flavored cookies to celebrate the 90th year of the Mickey Mouse character, ABC's Good Morning America reports.

Walt Disney in October 1933 with a drawing board and flanked by representations of his creations, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Disney's life was chronicled in a 'American Experience' documentary on PBS.

The Oreos will feature three designs, GMA says: a party horn, a large "90" and Mickey Mouse. They will be available nationwide while supplies last, starting Sept. 24.

GMA and ABC News, which are owned by Disney, published the news Wednesday, although reports of the cookies have been circulating for months on sites like Business Insider and Delish.

Photos of the product's packaging published by ABC show a white wrapper with sparkles of confetti; a vintage drawing of Mickey Mouse stands beside an Oreo.

Disney says their iconic character's official 90th birthday will be November 18. On that date in 1928, Steamboat Willie — Mickey's first theatrical film — was released.

.@Disney and @Oreo are celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with limited-edition BIRTHDAY CAKE-FLAVORED Oreos and our dreams are coming true! https://t.co/AM8HBYIm7e pic.twitter.com/CHF9O7G6f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018

"Birthday cake" isn't the only Oreo flavor making news recently. In August, the brand announced a hot wing flavor and a wasabi flavor for Chinese markets.

