Today's subject line: President Donald Trump, the Monday after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 people dead over the weekend

It's Monday, OP readers, and our hearts are aching for the Squirrel Hill community of Pittsburgh. We stand with you.

There isn't really anything much else to say, so let's just get right to it. Find us on Facebook, get your friends to subscribe, keep up with the latest and listen to us on Alexa or Google Assistant.

Trump to head to Pittsburgh

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will head to Pittsburgh Tuesday, just days after a gunman opened fire at the city's Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people.

Trump has condemned the massacre – but he's also put the blame on the media for the "anger" that leads to such violence.

"There is great anger in our country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump tweeted Monday. Called the media "fake news" and the "true enemy of the people," Trump said journalists "must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame."

Critics of the president have said Trump's own rhetoric is part of the problem.

That may be a point that Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh agree with. They've published an open letter to Trump, asking him not to come until he denounces white nationalism.

Tweet o' the day

That's a thought.

Screenshot via Twitter

"Idea: Every reporter at every White House briefing and news conference prefaces every question with a question: “Am I an enemy of the people?" – Journalist Ron Fournier, after CNN's Jim Acosta asks White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to say which news outlets are the "enemy of the people"

Troops headed to the border

The Pentagon will deploy at least 5,200 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The president has repeatedly talked, without evidence, about the dangers posed by the caravan, which is made up of mostly Central American migrants who are traveling together for safety. Critics have accused Trump of using the Pentagon as a tool to drum up anti-immigrant fears ahead of the midterm elections.

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

Hold your people close.

liz-lemon-hug

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com