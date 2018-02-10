Today's subject line quote: President Donald Trump, in response to a question about what his message to young men was in light of the allegations facing his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh

The Kavanaugh daily roundup

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 27, 2018.

Pool photo by Tom Williams

As we await the end of the FBI probe, the details surrounding the Brett Kavanaugh drama seem incremental.

The FBI is moving forward with interviewing witnesses in the probe into the sexual misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee – but as of the send of this newsletter, still no word on whether they plan on interviewing Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before senators last week, and Julie Swetnick, whose credibility has been questioned repeatedly by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton literally laughed out loud when she was asked about Kavanaugh's assertion that the allegations against him were "revenge on behalf of the Clintons."

"I mean really, yes, it deserves a lot of laughter," Clinton told an audience at the Atlantic Festival.

And finally, President Donald Trump was asked about what his message was to young men, in the face of these allegations against Kavanaugh.

His response? It's "a very scary time for young men in America," because "you can be (found) guilty of something you may not be guilty of."

NARAL Pro-Choice America, the abortion rights group, clapped back in a tweet: ""It's a very scary time for young women in America, you know, because 1 in 6 of us have been the victim of rape or attempted rape."

Tweet o' the day

We ask ourselves this all the time.

Screenshot via Twitter

"omg what is happening." – Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., commenting on the assertion by John Cardillo, who hosts a show for conservative Newsmax, that he didn't know a "one guy, including myself, who wasn't in a bar fight. Cardillo's own comments come amid reports that Brett Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation during his college days in which he was accused of throwing ice at someone. A classmate of Kavanaugh's said of the incident: "I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up."

Dark and Stormy

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress and nemesis of U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled out of a British reality-TV show at the last minute after a dispute with producers, according to information released Friday Aug. 17, 2018.

AP

Stormy Daniels managed to make it rain news twice on Tuesday.

First: A new report from the Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump personally directed his attorney and one of his sons to prevent the porn star from going public with her claim that she'd had a sexual affair with him before he won the presidency. That included getting a legal restraining order. "I'll take care of everything," he reportedly said.

Two: Her book, "Full Disclosure," was out Tuesday. Full of salacious details, she also digs into her past and explains why she admires Meghan McCain.

Elsewhere in politics

