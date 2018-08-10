Today's subject line quote comes from President Donald Trump, commenting on the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Brett Kavanaugh's wild weekend
It was a big couple days for Brett Kavanaugh.
He went from being a Supreme Court nominee whose confirmation was at risk amid an FBI investigation into alleged past sexual misconduct, to America's 114th Supreme Court justice.
After weeks of uncertainty, the undecided senators who controlled Kavanaugh's fate began to reveal how they would cast their swing votes on Friday. By Saturday, Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48. Faster than you could tweet #Beers4Brett, he was sworn in by former Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Republicans and Democrats are both claiming Kavanaugh's confirmation will fire up their respective bases for the midterm elections. And even as Kavanaugh prepares to hear his first cases, anti-Kavanaugh protests continue and House Democrats are vowing further investigations if they win back the majority. They have even hinted at impeachment if it turns out Kavanaugh lied in the hearings about the allegations made against him by Christine Blasey Ford.
"If women decided to burn America to the ground, I’d totally understand. All I ask is for a 10-minute warning text so I can fix myself a cocktail first and toast y’all." – BuzzFeed's Saeed Jones, giving voice to those who are angry over the weekend's events
Rosenstein to stay put
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein isn't going anywhere.
President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of firing the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, ending lingering uncertainty over Rosenstein's tenure.
The questions about Rosenstein's future had begun more than two weeks ago, when a New York Times report said he suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein has denied the report.
“I get along very well with him,” Trump told reporters of Rosenstein (who, we should note is the reason why Robert Mueller is leading DOJ's Russia investigation). When specifically asked if he planned to fire Rosenstein, Trump replied, "No, I don't."
That settles that. (For now.)
