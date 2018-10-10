George's of Galilee: Superlative seafood specialties in Rhode Island

The scene: Galilee is a small waterfront fishing village within the town of Narragansett, Rhode Island, which is extremely popular with surfers and beachgoers during summer season, and also close to historic Newport, a popular year-round tourism destination. In this southeastern corner of the state, everything is close together. Galilee itself is most often visited due to its prominence as the departure point for the ferry to Block Island. The ferry terminal sits across the street from George’s of Galilee, the most popular of several waterfront seafood specialists in the village, and importantly, one of the few in the area that is open all year. George’s has a prime location at the very end of the village’s few-block-long downtown, directly overlooking the beach and ocean. In summer season, its attached outdoor to-go operation is the most convenient choice for those visiting the adjacent state beach park.

George’s is a big restaurant with multiple indoor and outdoor spaces and can accommodate close to 500 guests at full capacity. The main dining room on the ground level has an upscale New England tavern feel, a little more polished than the typical coastal seafood “shack” aesthetic popular in these parts. The large room is split in two by a double-wide row of heavy wooden booths down the center, flanked on either side by regular tables, which like the chairs, are all dark brown wood in good shape. There is a large three-sided bar you can eat at, a stone fireplace, and the décor is nautical but subdued and not overly kitschy, with lots of historic framed prints and just a few more eclectic touches – a brass diving helmet here and an antique harpoon there.

There is a front outdoor dining patio connected directly to this main dining room, complete with glass propane heating towers to add warmth in the chilly shoulder season. Upstairs are two adjacent dining rooms, each with a large bar and additional seating, more pub-like, plus a large outdoor deck overlooking the beach – the single most popular seating choice in summer and the first to fill. Below this is an additional outdoor ground-level space that is turned into a beach bar in summer. Finally, along the parking lot on the longest side of the structure is a full to-go window operation serving both cooked hot food and ice cream. There are frequent happy hour specials and occasional live music upstairs, a calendar every month of specials and events, and at all times of year there is something for everyone at George’s.

Reason to visit: Lobster specialties, seafood pot pie, Rhode Island-style clam chowder, stuffies

The food: George’s is very much a full-service eatery with a broad menu that includes an array of tempting pasta dishes and entrée salads along with burgers, sandwiches and seafood of every description. But the twin reasons to come are for its standout interpretations of regional Rhode Island classics and its own impressive contributions, the house specialties. While you can splurge on jumbo lobsters, raw bar and champagne, for the most part George’s is also a surprisingly great value, with very large portions of the highest quality fresh seafood in a nice setting with excellent service, all for very reasonable prices.

From Connecticut to Maine, coastal New England seafood largely revolves around shellfish, more specifically oysters, clams and the marquee North Atlantic lobster. But Rhode Island adds several intriguing wrinkles to this otherwise fairly standard mix, and arguably has the greatest number of offbeat regional food specialties per capita of any state in the Union, including several popular no place else (like coffee milk). When it comes to seafood there are a few must-try Rhode Island dishes, and George’s excels at all of them. The first is Rhode Island clam chowder, a third, distinct and much less common style alongside the creamy New England and tomato-based Manhattan clam chowders. Rhode Islanders proudly say that theirs has “no fillers” which means it is just broth, clams, potatoes and seasoning, which lets the showcase clams shine more but often has bland broth, usually clear. At George’s they cook a sizable amount of salt pork when making the broth, which adds both a milky white hue and a lot more flavor. While I’ve had the state’s specialty many times, this is the best rendition I have tasted, chunky and full of clams.

Another traditional starter in these parts is Rhode Island-style calamari, fried squid tossed with sliced banana peppers, sometimes additional hotter peppers, and occasionally with a creamy or vinegary light sauce. George’s takes a straight-up approach, serving larger-than-usual chunks of the fried seafood on a long platter with a pile of sliced banana and jalapeño peppers at one end for the guest to toss themselves. It’s a very solid interpretation of the dish, which succeeds because the spicy peppers go so well with the fried breading. But here the real winners are the standout house-made dipping sauces served alongside, which really elevate the appetizer. These are two excellent renditions of marinara and cocktail sauce, the latter not spicy and decidedly low on the typical horseradish, yet extremely flavorful. I loved it, and if you need more spice, there are two George’s custom-recipe hot sauces, red and green, on every table.

The third regional starter of note is the “stuffy,” traditionally made with a quahog, the large native clam in the area, which is taken out of the shell, minced or chopped and added to a hotly debated recipe that includes some form of breadcrumbs, and can add chopped onion, pepper, seasoning and sometimes bacon or Portuguese chorizo sausage, all of which is then stuffed back into the shell and baked. It’s a variant on baked stuffed clams and it can be excellent, but many restaurants fail at this dish, and most Rhode Islanders will tell you it’s something you need to make yourself or have at a someone’s house. Like the clam chowder, I’ve had stuffies all over Rhode Island, and these are excellent, meaty, tasty and cooked until the exterior crust of the stuffing gets deliciously crisp.

The fourth local specialty and the hardest one for me to get behind is the clam cake, basically a fried dough fritter with minced clam in it. The ones at George’s are served fresh and hot and have nice contrast of crunchy exterior and fluffy interior, and while they succeed at not being heavy, a common failing, there just isn’t a whole lot of clam or other flavor going on. This is pretty common, making clam cakes the easiest of the Rhode Island specialties to skip, but if you feel you need the full local experience, George’s still does a good job.

On top of these four regional standards, George’s offers an extensive full raw bar and every possible take on the local seafood including steamed mussels, grilled oysters and numerous options for calamari – grilled, sautéed, fried and so on. Point Judith, the most famous spot for catching calamari (you’ll often see Point Judith squid on menus around the country) is just around the corner, and George’s sources almost all of its seafood, except for non-native fish like salmon, right down at the docks here in the fishing village.

When it comes to the restaurant’s own specialties, many revolve around lobster, which George’s carries in sizes from a generous pound and a half up to 5- and sometimes 8-pound giants, a festive specialty that brings regulars for celebrations. They offer specials on twin lobsters and even triplets, but the real appeal is the myriad stuffed, grilled, baked and casserole options. The top seller among these is the namesake Lobster Galilee, a baked stuffed lobster, meaning that it is split with all the tender tail meat and full claws preserved, then the body cavity is filled with a rich, flavorful bread stuffing studded with oversized scallops and local shrimp. When it comes to packing extras like these in, George’s does not skimp in any dishes. This would be a fine rendition of baked stuffed lobster, a once-popular classically decadent dish bordering on obsolescence, but the crowning touch here is that a thick creamy lobster bisque is then drizzled over the entire thing. It is delicious, festive, perfect for sharing, and while the time in the oven makes the shell brittle and the claws extremely easy to crack, the meat in the tail and claws remains extremely tender and juicy. Because so much has to fit, they start this dish with a two-pounder and you can go up from there.

Besides the various lobsters, the perennial local favorite and bestselling entrée, according to our waitress, “is definitely the seafood pot pie, it’s really good, served in a bread bowl, and I’ve already sold like nine of them tonight.” It is not a traditional pot pie as there is no pie or crust, but the bread bowl works great and the big fringe benefit of any bread bowl-style soup is the impregnated mushy edible bowl left at the end. Here it is filled with rich, creamy lobster sauce-based stew of big succulent scallops, lots of shrimp and local scrod. It is delicious, and again, for a $21 dish, George’s packs in large fresh scallops, and especially given its generous size, this, like many of the dishes here, it is a bargain. My only complaint was that the pot pie had too much sliced celery, to the point of distraction.

It’s hard to imagine sampling an entree and some classic local starters and coming away with room for desert, but if you do, they are made in-house and the must-have is the beignets, a New Orleans-inspired take on the doughboy, another Rhody specialty, which is essentially a fried dough fritter or zeppole. The beignet style here is lighter, aggressively coated in powdered sugar, and served warm and a la mode. Like everything else it is sized for serving.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Yes – George’s serves all the must-try Rhode Island seafood specialties, some of which are the best you will find, along with superlative house specialty lobster and seafood dishes that won’t break the bank.

Rating: OMG! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 250 Sand Hill Cove Road, Port of Galilee; 401-783-2306; georgesofgalilee.com

