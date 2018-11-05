New York City:hotels: Best value lodging for summer trips. Arlo NoMad costs about $170 per night. 01 / 10 Arlo NoMad costs about $170 per night. 01 / 10

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

New York City is popular all year round. In the winter, it is the place to celebrate the holidays. In the Spring and Summer, it is a destination to enjoy the outdoors.

We asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in New York City with high ratings and reasonable rates for May and beyond this summer. The review and booking site came back with 10 lodgings with at least a "four bubble" rating, some for as little as $119 a night. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com