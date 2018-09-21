New York State

Police in New York say at least five people, including three infants, were stabbed early Friday at an overnight day care center operating in a home in the borough of Queens.

Authorities say the attacks occurred around 4 a.m., NBC New York reports. One of the infants, a girl, was listed in serious condition, but none of the injuries is considered life-threatening. A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-one girl were reportedly stabbed in the stomach.

NBC New York quoted police as saying they found a butcher knife and meat cleaver at the scene.

Police say a man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father of a child who was at the day care center. It isn’t clear whether his child was among those stabbed. Another adult who was hurt is a woman who works at the center.

A sixth person, a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement of the informal day care center in the Flushing neighborhood. Police say the woman had slashed her left wrist and is in custody at a hospital. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbings.

Neighbors told CBS New York they heard screams coming from the building early Friday morning. Police responded around 3:30 a.m.

