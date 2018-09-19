South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they leave after a press conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, 19 September 2018.

EPA-EFE

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a broad agreement in Pyongyang on Wednesday that both said would usher in a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea agreed to take further steps towards denuclearization, including permanently dismantling its Dongchang-ri missile engine test site and launch pad and allowing international inspectors to observe the process, Moon announced at a joint news conference with Kim following the signing ceremony.

Kim said the two sides have taken active measures to free the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and threats and turn it into a “land of peace.”

According to the text of the Pyongyang agreement, the North also said it was willing to take additional measures such as decommissioning its Yongbyon nuclear facility if the United States made further concessions “in the spirit of the June 12 North Korea-US joint statement” signed by Kim and President Donald Trump at a historic summit in Singapore.

That meeting between Trump and Kim ended with promises to work towards establishing “a lasting and stable peace regime” and completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, but without a roadmap to get there.

Momentum between the US and North Korea has sputtered since then, with Pyongyang hoping for a peace declaration officially ending the Korean War after 65 years and relief from punishing international sanctions, but Washington holding firm on demands for complete denuclearization first.

“I hope summit talks between the United States and North Korea will resume soon and I hope they can find a point of agreement,” Moon said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Trump quickly weighed in on Twitter, calling the developments “Very exciting!”

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," he wrote. It was unclear what Trump meant by “nuclear inspections,” as that did not appear in the Pyongyang agreement.

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

....returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

Other reactions to the announcement were more muted.

Paul Carroll, director of nuclear security with NSquare, a San Francisco-based collaborative working on reducing nuclear risks, said that the agreement was vague enough that it leaves “the North lots of leeway before doing anything.”

“Overall, it is good that the two leaders are meeting, but direct involvement with US negotiators needs to happen,” he said.

“There may be more things the North offers, but at the end it will be important to see how President Moon conveys things to President Trump, and what our own response is. For example, will (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo go back? Will there be other steps the US takes?” he added.