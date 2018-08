Two employees with New York City's Housing Authority have been suspended following allegations of sex parties thrown at a public housing development, according to published reports.

A supervisor and caretaker at Throggs Neck House in the Bronx have been suspended without pay for 30 days while an investigation continues, reports The New York Daily News.

The allegations include employees holding orgies inside a groundskeeper shop at the development, reports The Daily News, and putting in overtime to host the parties.

The Housing Authority has been investigating the claims since May. Earlier this week, Vito Mustaciuolo, the general manager of the Housing Authority, ordered the transfer of 40 employees working at Throggs Neck to other developments, according to The New York Post.

In a statement to The New York Times earlier this week in response to the reassignments, Housing Authority spokeswoman Robin Levine acknowledged "longstanding concerns about management and performance issues" at the housing development.

"Those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff was reassigned," said Levine. "We can’t comment further on an ongoing investigation."

The sex party claims are the latest troubles plaguing the Housing Authority. In June, the federal government appointed a monitor to oversee the agency after accusing officials of misconduct potentially endangering the city's 400,000 public housing residents, reports The New York Times.

