Call it the case of the public super pooper.

New Jersey police have charged Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini with relieving himself in public early Monday morning after school officials reported finding "daily" deposits of excrement by an athletic field.

Tramaglini, 42, was issued citations on Monday for public urination or defecation, discarding and dumping of litter, and lewdness, according to the state's municipal court case database. Lewdness is a disorderly persons offense.

Holmdel High School staff alerted a school resource officer and athletic coaches "that they were finding human feces" at or near the track and football field "on a daily basis," according to a Facebook post by local police.

"The SRO, along with school staff, monitored the area and was able to identify a subject responsible for the acts," according to the post.

The alleged discharge of bodily waste occurred at 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Efforts to reach Tramaglini by phone and email were not successful.

Tramaglini was appointed the Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent in December 2015. His salary is listed as $147,504 a year, according to public employee records on www.datauniverse.com. Kenilworth is a pre-K to high school district.

Tramaglini requested and received a paid leave of absence from his job at Kenilworth Public Schools "given the nature of those charges," the district's board of education wrote in a statement. Paid leave is required by law unless an employee faces an indictment or tenure charges.

Many on social media jumped to Tramaglini's defense. Of the more than 20 comments posted about the story on the Asbury Park Press Facebook site, comments mostly focused on the overwhelming power of nature.

"When ya gotta go ya gotta go," one comment stated. Another questioned why seniors who urinate in the woods of golf courses don't face the long arm of the law.

After Tramaglini took his job leave, the district named Brian Luciani, the district's director of academics, as the acting superintendent of schools.

The board of education did not immediately respond to an email inquiry about the announcement.

Tramaglini is scheduled to appear in Holmdel Municipal Court on May 7.

Follow Steph Solis and Alex N. Gecan on Twitter @stephmsolis and @GeeksterTweets

