It's gonna be May, and that means it's about time for some new shows to hit Netflix.
What's coming? There are fresh seasons of Netflix Originals 13 Reasons Why, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dear White People, along with the first installment of true-crime series Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist.
And it's a good month to watch women in comedy. Tig Notaro and Ali Wong are debuting specials, Michelle Wolf is getting a new weekly series (The Break With Michelle Wolf), Gillian Love is joining Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson for the R-rated movie Ibiza and Carol Burnett is starring in an unscripted show with kids (A Little Help With Carol Burnett.)
Here's everything hitting the streaming service in May (after these shows came in April):
Date not announced
Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 13
The Flash: Season 4
Available May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God's Own Country
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes-- NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
Available May 2
Jailbreak
Available May 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Available May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon-- NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts-- NETFLIX FILM
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt-- NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Availably May 5
Faces PlacesAvailable May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday - Season 1 Finale on May 13)-- NETFLIX ORIGINALAvailable May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9
Dirty Girl
Available May 10
Safe: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth-- NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife-- NETFLIX ORIGINALAvailable May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
Available May 15
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16
Available May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
martin freeman zombie
Wanted
Available May 18
13 Reasons Why: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cargo-- NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings-- NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
Available May 20
Some Kind of BeautifulAvailable May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4Available May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 23
Explained-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 24
Fauda: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to PrisonAvailable May 25
Ibiza-- NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 26
Sara's Notebook-- NETFLIX FILM
Available May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 29
Disney·Pixar CocoAvailable May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
And here are all of the titles leaving in May:
Leaving May 1
Bridget Jones's Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean's Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
The Host
Leaving May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky BobbyLeaving May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book