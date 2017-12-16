Check out the All Nippon Airways Dreamliner painted like R2-D2 Star Wars characters R2-D2 and C-3P0 pose with All Nippon Airways' R2-D2, Star Wars-themed Boeing 787-9 at a ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015 01 / 37 Star Wars characters R2-D2 and C-3P0 pose with All Nippon Airways' R2-D2, Star Wars-themed Boeing 787-9 at a ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015 01 / 37

As fans around the world celebrate May the Fourth, aka #StarWarsDay, this seems like a good time to revisit the high-flying movie-themed jets rolled out since 2015 by Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA).

USA TODAY: Stellar 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' throws a few twists into the Skywalker space opera

The airline has painted three of its jets to look like droids from the Star Wars franchise. A fourth jet – which ANA simply dubs the “Star Wars Jet" – features movie branding and the likenesses of two different droids.

ANA’s effort launched in 2015, when it painted one of its new Boeing 787 “Dreamliners” to look like the iconic Star Wars character R2-D2. That droid-themed aircraft flew paying passengers for the first time in 2015, the same year that Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released.

TODAY IN THE SKY: All Nippon's 'Star Wars' Dreamliner flies paying passengers for first time | All three of ANA's 'Star Wars' jets are now flying paying passengers

But ANA did not stop with its R2-D2 Dreamliner. It has since added three more Star Wars jets.

One of the designs features BB-8, whose likeness graces an ANA Boeing 777-300ER. Another design – the Star Wars Jet – was added to one of ANA's Boeing 767-300s; that shows both BB-8 and R2-D2. The fourth Star Wars jet was announced in July 2016 – a Boeing 777-200 that’s painted like the fussy droid C-3PO.

While the exterior paint schemes may be the real show-stoppers, the movie characters also make it to the interiors of ANA's Star Wars jets. They show up on everything from napkins and cups to seat headrest covers.

For those eager to see the planes in person, ANA publishes a special web page devoted to its Star Wars jets. That page gives a rough schedule of where the jets are expected to fly.

In the meantime, check out ANA’s R2-D2 jet above or scroll down to see images of the other three.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Yes, that Boeing 777 is painted like C-3PO from Star Wars

ANA to roll out Boeing 777 painted like Star Wars droid C-3PO This rendering released by All Nippon Airways shows the paint scheme planned for its new Star Wars-themed Boeing 777-200. The plane bears the likeness of droid C-3PO. 01 / 14 This rendering released by All Nippon Airways shows the paint scheme planned for its new Star Wars-themed Boeing 777-200. The plane bears the likeness of droid C-3PO. 01 / 14

TODAY IN THE SKY: Company for R2-D2? ANA airline adds more Star Wars Boeing jets

All Nippon Airways adds two more 'Star Wars' jets An rendering showing all three of ANA's Star Wars-themed jets. 01 / 24 An rendering showing all three of ANA's Star Wars-themed jets. 01 / 24

TODAY IN THE SKY: Star Wars cast flies to London on Dreamliner painted like R2-D2

Star Wars cast flies Dreamliner painted like R2-D2 to London premiere Harrison Ford is photographed with All Nippon Airways’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner that’s painted in the likeness of R2-D2 on Dec. 15, 2015. 01 / 36 Harrison Ford is photographed with All Nippon Airways’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner that’s painted in the likeness of R2-D2 on Dec. 15, 2015. 01 / 36

PHOTOS: ANA makes its first regular passenger flight with R2-D2 Dreamliner

ANA makes its first regular passenger flight with R2-D2 Dreamliner All Nippon Airways' first Star Wars-themed jet in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2015. 01 / 05 All Nippon Airways' first Star Wars-themed jet in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2015. 01 / 05

TODAY IN THE SKY: All Nippon Airways unveils 'Star Wars' themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner

All Nippon Airways unveils 'Star Wars' themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 01 / 08 A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 01 / 08

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Star Wars characters R2-D2 and C-3P0 pose with All Nippon Airways' R2-D2, Star Wars-themed Boeing 787-9 at a ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, Special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com