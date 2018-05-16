WASHINGTON — Lincoln city councilwoman and grocery store executive Jane Raybould won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Raybould defeated three Democratic challengers in Tuesday’s primary race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, who is running for re-election. Raybould faces an uphill general election battle in GOP-dominated Nebraska.

Fischer won election in 2012 by nearly 16 percentage points.

Raybould has served on the Lincoln City Council since 2015 and helps run her family’s grocery store chain. She ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014 as part of Democrat Chuck Hassebrook’s gubernatorial campaign.

The other Democratic hopefuls who ran were retired farmer, attorney and judge Frank Svoboda of Lincoln; retired Fremont real estate broker Larry Marvin; and Chris Janicek, the owner of an Omaha specialty cake business.

The Democratic primary race for the 2nd Congressional District between social worker Kara Eastman and former Rep. Brad Ashford was too close to call and could be subject to a recount.

Eastman appeared to hold a lead late Tuesday over Ashford, but neither candidate claimed victory. The winner will face first-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who was unopposed in his primary.

Bacon narrowly won the seat in 2016 from Ashford, who served one term in Congress.

Ashford has presented himself as a centrist in the race, while Eastman has pitched herself as a liberal newcomer in hopes of energizing Democratic voters in the toss-up district.

Democratic House candidate Brad Ashford puts on an "I Voted Today" sticker on after casting his ballot in Omaha, Neb. on May 15, 2018. Ashford is running against Democrat Kara Eastman in Tuesday's primary election, and the winner will challenge U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Nati Harnik, AP

The district includes Omaha and several Republican-leaning suburbs.

Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha won the Democratic nomination to run for the seat held by incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Krist defeated two other Democratic candidates after the veteran state lawmaker campaigned on promises that he would take a less partisan approach to state government than Ricketts.

Voters fill in their ballots at a polling station in Omaha, Neb. on May 15, 2018.

Nati Harnik, AP

Krist had been a Republican but switched his affiliation to nonpartisan in September when announcing his bid for governor. He re-registered as a Democrat in February because of legal barriers in his bid to qualify for the ballot as an independent.

The two other Democrats who ran were Vanessa Ward, a pastor and community activist from Omaha, and Tyler Davis, a University of Nebraska at Omaha instructor.

More: Pennsylvania primary: GOP picks Scott Wolf to run against Gov. Tom Wolf

More: Trump-friendly immigration hardliner could win Democratic primary in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

Primary voters head to the polls in four states Voters drop off ballots on the day of Oregon's primary election at a drive by drop-off station in Portland, Ore. on May 15, 2018. In the second major May primary day nationwide, four states go to the polls: Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. 01 / 12 Voters drop off ballots on the day of Oregon's primary election at a drive by drop-off station in Portland, Ore. on May 15, 2018. In the second major May primary day nationwide, four states go to the polls: Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. 01 / 12

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com