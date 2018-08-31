Former NBC News producer Rich McHugh, who left the network recently, is breaking his silence on the bombshell Harvey Weinstein story he worked on with Ronan Farrow.

In a statement to CNN and The New York Times, McHugh said the decision to not run Farrow's explosive report came from "the highest levels of NBC."

He described the decision as "unethical" and "a massive breach of journalistic integrity."

He continued, "at a critical juncture in our reporting on Harvey Weinstein, as we were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story."

Noah Oppenheim, NBC News president, denied the accusations in a statement to the Times, saying McHugh "was never told to stop in the way he's implying."

The network maintains the story was not ready for publication.

"The assertion that NBC News tried to kill the Weinstein story while Ronan Farrow was at NBC News, or even more ludicrously after he left NBC News, is an outright lie," an NBC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNN and Today Friday.

NBC has run into their own problems with sexual assault allegations.

In November, weeks after The New Yorker published Farrow's Weinstein story, NBC News fired "Today" host Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Later that month, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack faced questions of whether his job would be safe after Lauer's dismissal. It was only the latest of a recent series of problems facing NBC while Lack has been in charge.

