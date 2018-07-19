10 national parks to beat the heat Crater Lake in summer. A view from the West Rim, taken near the Lightning Springs Picnic Area. 01 / 19 Crater Lake in summer. A view from the West Rim, taken near the Lightning Springs Picnic Area. 01 / 19

Moose sightings are common in Katahdin Woods and Waters, where moose outnumber staff by several orders of magnitude.

Andrew Hansen

Summer doldrums bearing down on you? This might be the perfect time to lift your spirits and lower the mercury by exploring the majesty of our national parks. Those 59 parks – and indeed many of the 417 lesser designated sites set aside by the National Park System – offer a plethora of opportunities to marvel at the jaw-dropping wonders of our natural world, far from the urban heat islands where many of us are marooned.

But with so much magnificence, how to narrow it down? Here’s a tip. Think in terms of three key characteristics: altitude, latitude and water. Depending on where you live, any one of those factors can shift your reality for the better. Combine two or three of them, and you’re golden.

Naturally the nation’s top attractions are going to attract some crowds. There you’ll need to be strategic to get out ahead of them, or avoid them entirely. Camp, get up early, and hit the trails; most visitors rarely go beyond the first half-mile. Check with the rangers for advice on quieter trails and campsites. Or choose a park or monument that’s less traveled.

Here are just a few in each of these categories to get you thinking. Before you know it, you’ll be trekking, rowing, biking, or just basking in the beauty of it all.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon: The stunning cobalt blue of the nation’s deepest lake – and the world’s eighth deepest – is worth the trip itself. But there’s so much more to enjoy: the expansive views of this 7,700-year-old volcanic caldera, with the picturesque Wizard Island and Phantom Rock rising from its waters; the hot springs that dot this privileged spot in the middle of the Cascade Range; or prospecting for birds and wildflowers along the park’s 90 miles of trails. Hiking conditions are perfect, with average July and August high temperatures under 70 degrees and very little precipitation.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Maine: Much has been written about Acadia National Park, Maine’s stunning and unfortunately overcrowded national park. Consider an alternative: one of the newest additions to the National Park Service, Katahdin Woods offers a rare taste of true wilderness. Don’t expect a lot of amenities or cell phone coverage, and be prepared to fend for yourself – the entire 87,563 acres has more moose than staff people – but adventurous travelers will be rewarded with a real backwoods experience. Mountain bikers will enjoy the many miles of old logging roads; kayakers will love the solitude and the high-power white waters of the East Branch of the Penobscot River; and those looking for a more leisurely ramble can do the 16-mile, 2 ½-hour loop road and hiking trails along the way. Important: Get yourself a map, either at a local business or online at Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: The timeless landscapes of this region have been inspiring tourism since the first dude ranches were set up in the early 1900s near Jackson Hole, the charming mountain town that plays host to many of the Grand Teton’s visitors. If you haven’t yet seen Yellowstone, it’s a must – but then escape the crowds and head for the back country of Grand Teton. You’ll need to be strategic there, as well, to enjoy some solitude and see the wildlife. Coulter Bay, for example, tends to draw fewer crowds than Jenny Lake. Check with the rangers, as always, for insights on the least-traveled parts of the park.

Olympic National Park, Washington: Home to possibly the quietest spot in the Lower 48 according to acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton, the Hoh River Valley is one of the few temperate rainforests in the United States. Draped in ferns and carpeted with mosses, the forest is infused with a rare hush that if you’re very lucky might be broken by an endangered marbled murrelet. Or step out into a glade and catch the chirp of an Olympic marmot. The park’s wide range of ecosystems allows you to hike the Olympic Mountains one day and trek along the 73-mile wilderness coast the next.

Isle Royale National Park, Michigan: Isle Royale is one of the nation’s least-visited national parks, and one of very few where you can spend your vacation virtually vehicle-free. With the exception of a handful of National Park vehicles on a couple of short roads, all transportation is on foot or by boat. This island in the middle of Lake Superior has some of the finest qualities of the most popular parks: stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife and cool, clean air and water. Fishing and foraging can supplement your meals with a little local fare — bring a mushroom guide if you dare. Scuba divers come to explore the shipwrecks off the coast in the depths of Lake Superior. Conditions are rugged, so come prepared for backcountry conditions.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina: One of the best escapes for folks in the Deep South – spectacular windswept beaches, lighthouses, nesting sea turtles, kiteboarding, crabbing – and few crowds. Summertime highs rarely top 85 degrees and the ocean breezes keep things fresh. The park features two different coast habitats: the Atlantic Ocean and the Pamlico Sound. Surfing is good on the Atlantic side, while the sound offers quiet waters where you can go snorkeling and discover the nursery grounds where many aquatic creatures are born.

Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska: The Native Athabascan name for the biggest mountain in North America was supplanted with the name of former U.S. President William McKinley for a century before President Barack Obama changed it back, but the Tall One towered just the same over the six million acres that make up one of the nation’s biggest and most iconic national parks. To really get a sense of its magnitude, plan to spend at least three full days in the park, giving yourself time to traverse its 90-mile-long road, exploring some trails along the way. A ranger-led Discovery Tour is recommended, as are the Triple Lakes Trail and the trails around Savage River.

Curecanti National Recreation Area, Colorado: This series of three reservoirs on the Gunnison River offer plenty of water for boating and fishing enthusiasts of all kinds. Off the water, the hiking, birdwatching and horseback riding are excellent, with splendid vistas and an outstanding diversity of wildlife. Catch a glimpse of a Gunnison Sage Grouse or witness the death-defying dive of a hunting peregrine falcon. From the handicap-accessible Neversink Trail to the rugged Hermit’s Rest trail, there’s a trek to meet every hiker’s capacities. Or see the park by horseback, with corrals at Dry Gulch and Ponderosa campgrounds.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico: There’s more than one way to use altitude to beat the heat: you can go up or you can go down. Carlsbad Caverns has been mapped to a depth of 1,600 feet, making it the second-deepest limestone cave in the U.S. The average temperature inside the caverns system is 56 degrees year-round – cool enough to hike with vigor through what Will Rogers once called “the Grand Canyon with a roof over it.” Tours are self-guided or ranger led and for every skill level. Warning – the park is in the Chihuahuan Desert and summer outdoor temperatures are often in the low 100s. Enjoy the desert at its best at sunset with the Bat Flight Program, when thousands of Brazilian free-tailed bats emerge from the caverns to hunt for their dinner.

New River Gorge National River, West Virginia: The rugged whitewater river that has cut the deepest and longest gorge through the Appalachian Mountains is among the oldest on Earth. The park’s 70,000 acres encompass some of the Appalachians’ most diverse habitat, best traversed by boat, bike or on foot if you want to immerse yourself deeply. The park also captures a glimpse into the area’s hidden history with the African American Heritage Auto Tour, which features a smart phone app that guides visitors and tells the stories of the many black coal miners, railroad workers, and other community members that helped shape this region.

