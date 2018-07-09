Most visited national parks, monuments and memorials in 2017
20. Yosemite National Park - 4,336,890: First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park in California is best known for its waterfalls. Within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area and much more. One of the “crown jewels” of the National Park Service, Yosemite is a bucket list destination for any nature lover, attracting more than 4 million visits last year.
19. Rocky Mountain National Park - 4,437,215: Gorgeous in every season, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado encompasses 415 square miles of spectacular mountain landscapes. Visitors can drive Trail Ridge Road for epic views, watch majestic wildlife or hike to some of the most picturesque places in the country. If this amazing photo of a moose and a rainbow doesn’t make you want to go there, then nothing will.
18. Statue of Liberty National Monument - 4,441,988: "The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World" was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States and is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy. The Statue of Liberty was dedicated on October 28, 1886, and designated as a national monument in 1924. Standing proudly in New York Harbor, Lady Liberty has inspired generations of patriots and immigrants. Last year, almost 4.5 million people visited Lady Liberty.
17. San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park - 4,493,519: Located in the Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park offers the sights, sounds, smells and stories of Pacific Coast maritime history. It’s no wonder it was one of the most visited parks in 2017. A fleet of historic vessels are part of the park, giving visitors a chance to travel back to the 19th century.
16. Zion National Park - 4,504,812: Zion National Park in Utah boasts some of the most scenic landscapes in the southwestern U.S. Within its 229 square miles are high plateaus, a maze of deep sandstone canyons and the gorgeous Virgin River. The soft scents of pine and juniper drift on the air. A winter sunset coloring the sky above this dramatic scene is an unforgettable experience. It’s no wonder that 4.5 million visitors explored this park last year.
15. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area - 4,574,940: Encompassing over 1.25 million acres, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers excellent opportunities for water-based and backcountry recreation. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the orange cliffs of southern Utah -- featuring scenic vistas, geologic wonders and a vast panorama of human history.
14. Castle Clinton National Monument - 4,737,113: Located at the southern tip of Manhattan Island, Castle Clinton National Monument stands where New York City began. The 207-year-old fort represents not only the city’s growth, but the growth of a nation. Initially intended to prevent a British invasion in 1812, the fortification has transformed over the years to welcome theatergoers, immigrants, sightseers, and now, millions of visitors to New York Harbor.
13. Independence National Historical Park - 4,790,758: The events at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia helped define our nation at its founding. Visitors to Independence Hall can see the room where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were written. Here you can walk in the footsteps and hear the echoes of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. The famous Liberty Bell is also on display here. No wonder so many people visit here every year.
12. Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park - 4,859,573: Running 184 miles from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland, the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park offers as much adventure as you can handle. Hiking and biking on the towpath is a favorite activity for locals and visitors alike. With so much history and nature to experience, you should get outside this week to enjoy the fall colors.
11. World War II Memorial - 4,876,842: Between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the World War II Memorial honors a generation of people who united to fight for freedom and democracy. A powerful symbol honoring the people who sacrificed on the battlefront and the home front, the large outdoor memorial contains quotations and artwork that relate the immensity and importance of the Allied victory in the largest conflict in human history.
10. Vietnam Veterans Memorial – 5,072,589: Over 58,000 names are etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in a moving tribute to those who died serving our country. It’s one of many memorials, cemeteries and battlefields across our country that help remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices made to keep us united and free.
9. Grand Canyon National Park – 6,254,238: Sun rays shine through clouds to light up the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. It’s views like this that made it the 8th most visited national park in 2016. If you’re looking to explore the Grand Canyon with less crowds, the North Rim provides serenity and spectacular views. Even though the canyon is up to 18 miles wide, the drive from the South to North Rim is over 200 miles.
8. Natchez Trace Parkway – 6,326,062: One of the most scenic parkways in America, Natchez Trace Parkway runs 444 miles through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Passing stunning landscapes and pausing at hidden cultural treasures, traveling the Trace is a pleasure by foot, bike and car. The parkway hosted more than 6 million visitors last year. Particularly beautiful in the spring and fall, we recommend visiting the Cypress Swamp for a little dose of spooky fun.
7. George Washington Memorial Parkway – 7,562,793: Being stuck in D.C. traffic can be a painful experience, but a drive along the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia is a delight. With outstanding views of the Potomac and plenty of hiking and biking trails, the park is a destination for both visitors and locals. Some popular stops near the parkway include the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and Great Falls Park (pictured). Get to the falls early for a spectacular sunrise.
6. Lake Mead National Recreation Area – 7,882,339: Lake Mead National Recreation Area was established in 1964, making it the first national recreation area in the U.S. Located in Nevada and Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers year-round recreational opportunities for boating, fishing, hiking and sightseeing with its contrast of desert and water, mountains and canyons.
5. Lincoln Memorial – 7,956,117: At the west end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the Lincoln Memorial stands in tribute to President Abraham Lincoln. Modeled after the Parthenon in Greece (the birthplace of democracy), the Lincoln Memorial attracts visitors from all over the world -- over 7.9 million in 2017 -- to be inspired by Lincoln’s words and accomplishments.
4. Gateway National Recreation Area, Staten Island, N.Y. – 9,190,610: Stretching across land and water south of New York City, Gateway National Recreation Area serves as a peaceful oasis within reach of America’s largest city. With recreational opportunities and cultural sites in Sandy Hook, New Jersey and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island, New York, you’re sure to find something fun and interesting to experience. We recommend exploring Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge for great birdwatching and even greater sunsets.
3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – 11,338,893: Sunrise from one of the most beautiful places on the east coast: Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Ridge upon ridge of forest straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee. This photo of the park’s rolling mountains as first light illuminated the gorgeous fall colors shows why over 11.3 million people visited Great Smoky Mountains last year.
2. Golden Gate National Recreation Area – 14,981,897: Here’s a beautiful pic from the second most visited national park in 2017: Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Located in San Francisco, Golden Gate is one of the largest urban parks in the world, offering visitors a chance to connect to nature and learn more about the area’s rich culture and history.
1. Blue Ridge Parkway – 16,093,765: Long-range vistas, rolling mountains and pastoral landscapes, Blue Ridge Parkway is America’s favorite drive, and we can definitely see why it was the most visited national park location in 2017. The parkway meanders for 469 miles, connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and providing opportunities for enjoying all that makes this region so special.

When I tell people I have a National Parks Pass, they usually ask: Is it worth the cost?

My answer? Yes, the $80 a year I spend on my America The Beautiful card, which offers unlimited access to the National Parks, is worth every penny.

I'm not big on product endorsements, but if you're a fan of America's national parks, this is a must-have pass, despite recently proposed fee increases. If you're a frequent visitor, you'll save money. You'll also visit more often, instead of worrying about the cost of a single park admission. Plus, if you're traveling with kids, the pass becomes a key learning tool in their education.
 
What do you get for your National Parks Pass?

The National Park Service, which issues the America The Beautiful card, bills the pass as your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges, including standard amenity fees or day use fees at national forests and grasslands, as well as lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

The America The Beautiful pass covers entrance for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas, for up to four adults at sites that charge per person. It doesn't charge admission for children age 15 or under.

For my family, that's a no-questions-asked pass to the most beautiful parts of the country. 

Yellowstone National Park? Come on in. Grand Canyon National Park? Door's open. Yosemite National Park? Green light.

And not just the marquee national parks, but also the smaller ones. Remember, the pass covers 2,000 federal recreation sites, including day use fees at national forests. For us, that means unlimited access to our closest forest, Prescott National Forest.

More frequent national park visits

Instead of having to worry about each separate admission — which can be substantial — you're free to focus on exploring these natural gems. So when I drove up to the gate of Rocky Mountain National Park last week and discovered my National Parks pass had expired, I didn't hesitate.

"It's the best $80 I've spent in my life," I told the park ranger, handing her my credit card.

"You should work here," she said.

I would, but I have this journalism thing I have to do.

The beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park
Enjoy the winter magic that is Rocky Mountain National Park! During this season, the park is transformed with snow and ice, trading in greens for a suit of white. Where is your favorite place to visit in winter?
The winter view of Longs Peak from the Dream Lake Trail at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is an epic sight. The wind kicks up a flurry of snow, sweeping the massive mountain and sending a chill we can feel through the screen. Does this make you want to put on your boots or slide under a blanket?
Offering a huge reward for little effort, Dream Lake is only a mile hike from Bear Lake Trailhead at Rocky Mountain National Park. Winter conditions can add complications, but there’s nothing like sunrise painting the mountains to make you forget about the cold.
Designated as an All American Road, Trail Ridge Road crosses from beautiful pine forests to alpine tundra at some of the highest points in Rocky Mountain National Park. The drive is so high, that visitors will climb 4,000 feet in a matter of minutes! Outside of the car, plant and wildlife flourish throughout the drive -- moose, bighorn sheep and around 200 species of alpine plants are a few of the amazing sights that you might see. With a top altitude of over 12,000 feet, slow speeds and deep breaths are recommended.
Autumn in Rocky Mountain National Park is crisp air, blue skies and generally dry weather. Aspen leaves start changing colors in mid-September, creating pops of gold and orange at higher elevations.
Rocky Mountain National Park boasts epic views and amazing experiences. From Bear Lake, you can enjoy this vista of Longs Peak and the Keyboard of the Winds, an area of the park where wind channeled through the mountains and spires creates unearthly noises.
You never know what you’ll see at Rocky Mountain National Park. Emerging from cover after a storm, Ron Hazeloop chased a rainbow to Spruce Lake and just happened to catch a large bull moose standing in the water. Snapping the photo, he called it “a magical moment.”
Fall can come and go in the blink of an eye at Rocky Mountain National Park. This early fall picture captures the beauty of the park in autumn.
Moraine Park in Rocky Mountain National Park is an adventurer’s paradise. It offers beautiful views of the vast park and the surrounding mountains.
Every autumn, elk descend from the high country to montane meadows for the annual breeding season. Called rutting, bull elk compete with one another for the right to breed with a herd of females.
Over 270 species of birds have been reported in the Rocky Mountain National Park area over the past 100 years, including the great-horned owl. You’ll have to look closely to see the tired mamma as the two owlets peek over the nest’s top in Rocky Mountain.
Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are the largest wild sheep in North America. Muscular males can weigh over 300 pounds and stand over three feet tall at the shoulder. Females are roughly half this size. Bighorn sheep move to low elevations in Rocky Mountain in late spring and early summer.
Rocky Mountain National Park is home to some of the highest mountains in the continental United States. The park includes 60 mountain peaks over 12,000 feet high and the Continental Divide, which runs north to south through the park.
After a day of hike, sit on the banks of Gorge Lakes to experience the beauty in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Reflecting lakes with towering peaks behind can make for amazing pictures at Rocky Mountain National Park. The still water becomes a mirror duplicating the skies above!
Nearly 250,000 acres of Rocky Mountain is designated as wilderness, including the the Mummy Range area pictured here. With jagged peaks and fields of wildflowers, it’s a place of exceptional beauty.
Sometimes it is about being in the right place at the right time to see nature's beauty revealed. There is always another breathtaking moments just around the corner at Rocky Mountain National Park.
When taking in the amazing views at Rocky Mountain National Park, don’t forget to look down! Summer is a great time to see wildflowers at the park, which is home to hundreds of different flower species. Wander through colorful mountain meadows and alpine wildflower hotspots like this beautiful rainbow bouquet at Upper Ouzel Creek.
The shallow waters of Gem Lake are cradled high among the rounded granite domes of Lumpy Ridge at Rocky Mountain National Park. Untouched by glaciation, this outcrop of 1.8 billion-year-old granite has been sculpted by wind and chemical erosion into a backbone-like ridge.

That's what I love about the America The Beautiful card. When you're staying in a place like Moab, Utah, you don't even think about whether you should visit Arches National Park today or tomorrow. You can go every day. And you do. 

Our closest national park is Grand Canyon. It is arguably the crown jewel of America's national parks system. My kids love to take out-of-town visitors to the park for what they like to call The Big Reveal.

Here's how we do it: We drive up to the South Rim, to the visitor center. Then we walk to Mather Point, the closest and perhaps the most scenic place from which to view the canyon. Then we get our cameras out and take pictures of the expression on their face as they see the Grand Canyon for the first time. It's priceless.

We're hoping to spend a month in southern Nevada this fall, which offers easy access to the North Rim. I've never been to the North Rim, which closes for the season Oct. 15. It's just something we have to do. 

Free national parks and public lands in every state
Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved.
Alaska: Gates of the Arctic National Park - National parks don’t get any wilder than this one. Gates of the Arctic National Park is a can’t-miss Alaskan destination. Rivers wind through the park, making it an ideal away-from-it-all destination for packrafting, backpacking or kayaking. Note that this park does not have roads or established trails.
Arizona: Montezuma Well National Monument - Visit the spot where life began, according to Yavapai legend, at Montezuma Well National Monument. Although access to the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument costs $10, the Montezuma Well is free to access. There, you’ll see Native American ruins alongside the well and follow a nature trail as it winds below trees beside Beaver Creek, all part of what makes it one of Arizona’s hidden gems.
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park - Hearken back to the Golden Age of Bathing on your visit to Hot Springs National Park. Go ahead and drink the water — or “quaff the elixir,” as they used to say back in the day. It’s safe, healthy for you and free at fountains and water bottle fill sites around the park. The Hot Springs National Park is among the best free places to visit in the state. Meander through eight bathhouses built between 1892 and 1923. Some bathhouses are now home to National Park Service offices, shops and museums. Others still provide baths in the thermal pools, but you’ll pay a fee to use them.
California: Channel Islands National Park - Experience California the way it used to be at Channel Islands National Park. The chain of islands is one of the best free national parks for an away-from-it-all experience. Bring your snorkel and fins to explore kelp forests, sea caves and coves of colorful fish. Or, explore island trails and relax on a remote beach, a little patch of paradise you might have all to yourself. Note that you will need to pay for a boat or plane ride to the islands.
Colorado: Hovenweep National Monument - Discover six prehistoric villages that once housed more than 2,500 people between A.D. 500 and 1300, and you can still see multistory towers clinging to the edge of rocky cliffs. The park is a designated International Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places to go stargazing.
Connecticut: Weir Farm National Historic Site - You won’t have to imagine you’ve stepped into an Impressionist landscape at Weir Farm — you’ll be in one. The historic site is the only national park devoted to American painting. Explore a picturesque farmhouse, stone walls and gardens for free at the park. Feeling inspired? Pick up free art supplies at the park to experience a memorable family vacation.
Delaware: First State National Historic Park The U.S. has come a long way when it comes to religious and ethnic tolerance, but Delaware was actually one of the first regions to embrace diversity, even before becoming the first state to sign onto the constitution in 1787. Recount the lives of Swedish and Finnish settlers from as early as 1699 as you read ancient tombstones at the Old Swedes Church in Wilmington. Or visit the two-story brick home of John Dickinson, aka the “Penman of the Revolution,” who inspired the country to independence.
Florida: Biscayne National Park - You’ll find so much more at Biscayne National Park than on the miles of sandy beaches that Miami is famous for. Grab your snorkel and discover underwater shipwrecks along the Maritime Heritage Trail, or keep your feet dry to walk in the footsteps of early pineapple farmers. Visit during summer to witness loggerhead sea turtles nesting in the sand, or head to this national park in the winter for the perfect vacation destination to escape the cold.
Georgia: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site - Learn what life was like growing up for the 39th president of the United States at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. Visit his boyhood farm where wayside audio exhibits let you hear about Carter’s childhood in his own voice. Recapture the excitement of his 1976 run for presidency at a free museum at the Plains Train Depot, and browse exhibits at the Plains High School and several visitors centers.
Hawaii: World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument - Take a break from sandy beaches and swaying palms to revisit a pivotal time in American history at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. See the sunken battleship USS Arizona still at rest where she was struck down about 15 minutes into the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Arrive early to get one of 1,300 free tickets to see the USS Arizona Memorial.
Idaho: Nez Perce National Historic Park - The legendary Nez Perce were among the final groups of Native Americans to offer formal resistance to the U.S. government, with their leader Chief Joseph heading an epic 1,170-mile, four-month migration in 1877 just ahead of a force of some 5,000 U.S. Army troops. Today, although only 6,500 descendants of the Nez Perce remain, you can still marvel at the mountains and valleys at Nez Perce National Historic Park, the historic home to the Nez Perce, including the site of the final battle of the Nez Perce War. Put on your hiking boots and walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark at Canoe Camp.
Illinois: Pullman National Monument - Pullman wasn’t your usual factory town. The Queen-Anne-style architecture and aesthetic appeal seem idyllic, but Pullman has its own bloody tales to tell. Discontented workers and U.S. Army troops clashed in 1894, leaving dozens dead. You can revisit the neighborhood’s storied history today as you walk through the green spaces of Arcade Park or marvel at the historic architecture.
Indiana: George Rogers Clark National Historical Park - Watch colorful kites dip and soar along the Wabash River at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and don’t miss the elaborate memorial dedicated to the famed American frontiersman Colonel George Rogers Clark, where you can relive his travels as you gaze at seven 28-foot tall murals.
Iowa: Effigy Mounds National Monument - Visit more than 200 American Indian mounds at Effigy Mounds National Monument, with mounds in the shapes of turtles, bison, bears, deer and other animals as well as conical burial mounds in the park. Watch a 15-minute film on mound building at the visitors center and strike out on trails through the area’s breathtaking terrain.
Kansas: Fort Larned National Historic Site - Immerse yourself in authentic frontier military life at Fort Larned National Historic Site. You can stroll through historic buildings restored to their original appearance or wander nature trails. During special events, dive deeper into this historical site as you interact with staff dressed in period clothing.
Kentucky: Mammoth Cave National Park - Looking for a good place for a free family vacation? As the longest known cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is among one of the coolest places in the U.S. to visit with kids. You won’t get through all 400 miles of the cave, but you’ll have a great time exploring what early guide Stephen Bishop called a “grand, gloomy and peculiar place.”
Louisiana: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park - Explore not just one but six sites spread over southern Louisiana at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and see the French Quarter in a new way as you learn about its unique history and browse historic homes and museums. Then, watch alligators basking on the banks of a bayou at Barataria Preserve or clap along to Cajun music at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.
Maine: Roosevelt Campobello International Park - Visit President Franklin Roosevelt’s beloved summer getaway at Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Wiggle your toes in the sand or explore the island trails to discover forests, bogs and beaches. The U.S. and Canada jointly administer, staff and fund the park.
Maryland: Glen Echo Park - You might not initially think of amusement parks when you think about visiting a national park, but in the early 1900s, Glen Echo Park was Maryland’s answer to Atlantic City and Coney Island and it’s been preserved for future generations. Today’s Glen Echo Park hearkens back to the old days with its historic buildings and attractions, a perfect backdrop for throwback vacation photos.
Massachusetts: Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site - You don’t have to wait for National Park fee-free days to learn how iron and steel was made in the 17th century. Visit Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site to see free demonstrations of the process that made this the birthplace of the American iron and steel industry. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the ironworks by hiking its nature trail or strolling through its 17th-century herb garden.
Michigan: River Raisin National Battlefield Park - After the U.S. defeat at River Raisin, “Remember the Raisin” was the battle cry for the remainder of the War of 1812, but you’ll most likely remember this park for its picturesque riverfront. Hike a 0.6-mile loop through the battlefield, and browse through artifacts and exhibits in the visitors center. All told, it should make for what could be a memorable family vacation.
Minnesota: Voyageurs National Park - Let your cares slip away as you immerse yourself in the sounds, scents and sights of a boreal forest at Voyageurs National Park. Paddle interconnected water routes in your canoe or kayak or have a picnic at the water’s edge, and at night, gaze up at the stars. And if you’re tough enough to brave the Minnesota winter, you can go snowshoeing.
Mississippi: Natchez National Historical Park - Explore the grand architecture of antebellum mansions at Natchez National Historical Park. Although there are small entrance fees to enjoy guided tours inside most of the mansions, you won’t have to pay a penny to explore the William Johnson House. The famed barber built the home from bricks he gathered from buildings devastated by the tornado of 1840.
Missouri: George Washington Carver National Monument - Frail childhood health gave George Washington Carver enough freedom from plantation chores so he could tend to a secret garden hidden in the Missouri woodland. Take a journey along the Carver Trail to discover the woodland that inspired Carver as a child. Learn about his life at the visitors center museum, visit the graves of the plantation owners and see where the famous peanut product inventor was born.
Montana: Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site - Not only is Montana a great state for low-cost camping spots, it’s home to the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. The ranch house was the center of a cattle empire once spanning 10 million acres, and it’s now a museum that honors America’s cattleman.
Nebraska: Homestead National Monument of America - The Homestead Act of 1862 spurred people of all backgrounds to head to the frontier to claim land, and Nebraska’s Homestead National Monument of America honors their journey into the west. Follow the Quilt Trail to discover the meaning behind popular quilt patterns made by thrifty women readying their families for the journey west, or visit the Palmer-Epard Cabin and imagine what life was like living in its one room with 10 children.
Nevada: Great Basin National Park - From sage-covered desert foothills to the aspen-shrouded slopes of Wheeler Peak, you’ll find a wide range of natural diversity at Great Basin National Park. Even though the park receives less than 10 inches of rainfall annually, more than 800 species of plants rest along its trails. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, too. You might notice a bighorn sheep peering down from lofty heights or a pygmy rabbit scuttling into the underbrush.
New Hampshire: Appalachian National Scenic Trail - If you’ve ever thought of hiking along the Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire is one state where you can enjoy the public footpaths. The trail rolls 161 miles through the state, with elevations ranging from 400 feet above sea level to nearly 6,300. Start at AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for a scenic hike into the White Mountains.
New Jersey: Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park - Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is more than just another pretty waterfall. It’s also the site of the first planned industrial city in the U.S., with locomotives, paper and fabrics all manufactured in the area with power harnessed from the falls.
New Mexico: El Morro National Monument - Discover an oasis in the desert at El Morro National Monument. The natural watering hole is tucked at the base of colorful sandstone cliffs. Walk the Inscription Trail to read and see the history behind the watering hole, and see thousands of petroglyphs and inscriptions that bear witness to the visitors who sought refreshment there throughout the centuries.
New York: National Parks of New York Harbor - Home to the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., it’s no wonder New York has some of the best national parks that are also free, with the 11 National Parks of New York Harbor boasting 23 different potential destinations. Take a tour at the Castle Clinton on Manhattan Island’s southern tip or visit Federal Hall, where George Washington became the first president and the nation’s first Congress and Supreme Court worked.
North Carolina: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site - Fort Raleigh National Historic Site is one of the best national parks to unearth the country’s earliest history. Learn about Native Americans and the first New World settlers, see a monument commemorating the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony or simply stroll through forest trails and more.
North Dakota: Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site - Soak in the culture of the Hidatsa people at Knife River Indian Villages. Walk the Village Trail to view the remains of villages and experience a reconstructed earth lodge with its garden and drying racks. Pick up a free birding checklist at the visitors center and see how many you can spot along the park’s trails.
Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park - Don’t forget your camera when you visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park: it is home to Everett Covered Bridge, one of the top places for photography in the national parks system. You can also stroll by the Ohio and Erie Canal or hike to Brandywine Falls.
Oklahoma: Chickasaw National Recreation Area - Bait your hook — Chickasaw National Recreation Area is one of the best national parks for fishing in the state of Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles has 36 miles of shoreline with protected coves and clear water. Or head to the smaller Veterans Lake. Its 2.8-mile shoreline has handicapped-accessible trails, a fishing dock and plenty of picnic areas.
Oregon: Oregon Caves National Monument - Oregon Caves National Monument is one of the nation’s free national parks, but you’ll have to stay above ground to keep your trip free as there is a fee to enter any of the caves. But you can explore numerous hiking trails in the park and catch panoramic views of the Siskiyou Mountains or head inside the visitors center to experience interactive exhibits on the caves, mountains and wild inhabitants.
Pennsylvania: Valley Forge National Historical Park - Visit the 1777-78 winter encampment of General Washington’s army at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Drive a 10-mile self-guided tour to drink in the park’s natural beauty and learn how the men survived the winter and don’t miss Washington’s headquarters.
Rhode Island: Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park - This national park is still in its infancy, but there’s still plenty to do, like self-guided walking tours to discover historic mills and marvel at the elaborate architecture.
South Carolina: Congaree National Park - Discover 25 miles of hiking trails and a 2.4-mile boardwalk at Congaree National Park. For a change of pace, observe the forest from the vantage of the water by paddling down marked water trails in your canoe or kayak.
South Dakota: Minuteman Missile National Historic Site - Visit the site of the historical missile silo Delta-09 that housed the Minuteman Missile — a 1.2-megaton nuclear warhead — from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Jump in the car and drive some of the park’s 384 miles of road, picnic by a scenic waterfall, see the Place of a Thousand Drips or hike numerous trails during your trip. And, because of the terms of the deal that transferred its deed to the Federal Government, the park is and will remain fee free.
Texas: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park - In the early 1700s, missions were the hub of survival, offering protection from Apache attacks and help during times of drought and disease. Today, you can visit four missions at this historical park and explore other sights.
Utah: Timpanogos Cave National Monument - Hike your way to three limestone caves in remote Utah. Although you’ll need to pay for a tour to enter the caves, there’s plenty to see around the caves that’s free. Spy colorful Western Tanagers, Steller’s jays, hummingbirds and more, or bring a picnic and stroll a half-mile down to Swinging Bridge for views of the American Fork River and to go fishing for rainbow or brown trout.
Vermont: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park - Put on your hiking boots and bring a camera for inspiring hikes in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park. Take an easy 1.25-mile nature walk past gardens and a young tree plantation on the Junior Ranger Loop. Or hike the Pogue Loop Trail around the park’s 14-acre pond. If you’re looking for a more strenuous hike, ascend Mount Tom or South Peak for panoramic views of the countryside.
Virginia: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Visit the only national park dedicated to the performing arts. Although the summer-only performances cost money, you won’t have to pay a dime to hear the songbirds of nature. Hike the Wolf Trap Track Trail to explore park woodlands and wetlands and discover dozens of species of birds regaling you with their own special song.
Washington: North Cascades National Park - Explore the dramatic mountain scenery punctuated by azure lakes of North Cascades National Park. Saddle up your trusty steed and explore the park by horseback or bicycle, then glide across a glimmering lake in your canoe or kayak.
West Virginia: Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park - Head to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park to uncover natural and historic gems. Entrance to the towpath except from Great Falls is free. Learn about the C&O Canal on the free Williamsport Launch Boat Program and enjoy sights on the open water.
Wisconsin: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore - Walk along dramatic windswept beaches and rugged cliffs at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Or bring your kayak to explore sea caves along Lake Superior’s shoreline. If you want to keep your feet planted, explore 50 miles of trails that will take you through old farm sites and quarries, and along beaches and scenic overlooks.
Wyoming: Fossil Butte National Monument - Pop into the visitors center at Fossil Butte National Monument to discover the fossilized records of fish, reptiles, plants and insects that once called Fossil Lake home and let your kids create their own fossil souvenir and watch as experts process fossils. Outside, visit shaded picnic areas or set out on trails to drink in the natural beauty.

A key to your kids' education — and yours

To me as a father, the biggest of the National Parks pass is the educational value of this unlimited admission card. Each national park has a welcome center or visitors center with exhibits that describe the historical significance of the park. Even if your kids only browse through it and watch the movie, they'll learn something. That "something" is one of the building blocks of a great education.

If you're an adult, you'll learn something, too. Virginia's Shenandoah National Park has a terrific exhibit on road trips, which, as a travel journalist, I found fascinating. In Tuzigoot National Monument in Arizona, there's an exhibit on early native American culture — plus, you can walk among the ruins of an ancient civilization.

You never know what you're going to learn on your next visit to a national park. On our drive through Utah, we happened to see signs for Capitol Reef National Park, one of the lesser known parks in the state. We didn't hesitate to detour because we knew we had the America The Beautiful pass.

And that's where we learned about the Waterpocket Fold, an almost 100-mile long warp in the Earth's crust, that makes this park so unique. I also discovered the area's fascinating history and an explanation for all the fruit trees. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you have to visit and discover it for yourself.

The more you get to know America's national parks, the more time you want to spend in them — and the more you become interested in protecting them. My kids, who are not very political, were deeply concerned when the administration shrank two Utah national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. As a dad, I try to protect them from the madness of today's politics, but I have my limits. I agree with my kids. We need more, not fewer, national parks.

So to anyone who wants to know if the National Parks Pass is worth the cost, I say: Oh, yes. And how! You'll discover more about America's amazing national parks, your kids will learn something, and so will you. Best $80 you'll ever spend.

Christopher Elliott's latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). He edits the family adventure travel blog Away is Home. You can follow his adventures on Twitter or Facebook.

Great leaf peeping on public lands
In the mid-1800s, artists and painters of the Hudson River School flocked to Mount Desert Island in Maine and glorified its natural beauty with their brushstrokes -- inspiring patrons and friends to explore the area. Undaunted by crude accommodations and simple food, they sought out local fishermen and farmers to put them up for a modest fee. As more people came to savor the fresh salt air, beautiful scenery and relaxed pace, the fame and popularity of this gorgeous coastline grew. After years of preservation efforts, this lovely landscape became Acadia National Park in 1929. It’s especially gorgeous in the fall.
Bering Land Bridge National Preserve in Alaska erupts with color during the short fall season. You can find more than gorgeous views and amazing wildlife here, though. Field research continues to uncover evidence of prehistoric animals and the first people to settle the continent.
A rolling carpet of autumn color covers the landscape along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. From mountaintop to valley bottom, the gorgeous colors of nature are calling you to explore this amazing place.
National wildlife refuges are America’s best-kept secret -- offering unparalleled opportunities to experience the great outdoors and providing vital habitat for thousands of species of animals and plants, both abundant and rare. With at least one national wildlife refuge in every state and territory (plus an hour’s drive of most major metropolitan areas), there’s a wildlife refuge nearby waiting to be explored. Photo of a cottonwood and sandhill cranes at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.
Running 184 miles from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland, the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park offers as much adventure as you can handle. Hiking and biking on the towpath are favorite activities for locals and visitors alike. With so much history and nature to experience, you should visit this fall to enjoy the autumn colors.
A vital wetland in the Mississippi River watershed, Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas is a haven for a variety of native wildlife and migratory birds. Its fertile forests and some three hundred lakes are interlaced with streams, swamps and bayous. The refuge also shows off some pretty fall colors.
Fall is short-lived in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, but it’s full of vibrant colors. In early September the short scrubs that cover the tundra turn bright red, followed by golden aspens at higher elevations.
Grand Teton National Park is a must-see in the fall! Aspen tree leaves blaze mostly yellow and orange (and occasionally red) shades during autumn, creating a dramatic contrasting with the towering Teton Range in the background.
This picture from Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado has everything! Fall colors, massive sand dunes and snow capped mountains showcase this marvel of the West. Visiting here is an experience unlike anywhere else. Did you know you can sled down the dunes?
A spectacular natural oasis within the limits of New York City, Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge offers great opportunities for recreation, bird watching and enjoying gorgeous sunrises over the water. Part of Gateway National Recreation Area, it’s the only wildlife refuge in the national park system.
Fall paints the landscape golden yellow at Lake Clark National Park & Preserve in Alaska. Pictured here is an awesome autumn shot of Tanalian Falls.
Fall colors are in full swing at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge -- located in southeast Maine near the Canadian border -- protects a wilderness of lakes, bogs, forests and more. Wildlife like moose, deer and songbirds thrive in the refuge’s diverse and picturesque habitats.
A visit to North Cascades National Park is definitely worth the trek to northern Washington. Here larch trees turn a beautiful soft shade of gold, and when the sun shines through them, it’s a magical moment.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan is truly a mosaic of natural and cultural wonders. Along its 42 miles of Lake Superior shoreline are over 15 miles of towering sandstone cliffs, more than 12 miles of beautiful beaches and nearly five miles of enormous sand dunes. And there are waterfalls, lighthouses, lakes, streams and forest to enjoy -- no matter the season. Photo of Sable Falls surrounded by autumn foliage.
Named for the world-renowned environmentalist, Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine is a great place to find peace and connect with nature on a quiet stroll, catching glimpses of bird and bunnies in the woods and on the beach. Open in all seasons, the refuge is always welcoming -- but it’s especially amazing in the fall.
Located just northeast of Denver, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,000-acre expanse of prairie, wetland and woodland habitat. The land has a unique story -- it has survived the test of time and transitioned from farmland to war-time manufacturing site to wildlife sanctuary today. It may be one of the finest conservation success stories in history and a place where wildlife thrives. It’s the perfect place to relax by the water’s edge and enjoy the gorgeous fall colors.
Fall can come and go in the blink of an eye at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. This stunning picture captures the beauty of the park in autumn, but snow is already beginning to fall in the upper elevations. Soon, most of the park will be covered in a blanket of white.
In the fall, public lands across the country transform into a tapestry of red, orange and gold. Where is your favorite place to go leaf-peeping? Here’s a breathtaking shot from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
The majestic South Fork of the Snake River flows 66 miles across southeastern Idaho, through high mountain valleys, rugged canyons and broad flood plains to its confluence with the Henry's Fork near Menan Buttes. The South Fork is home to 126 bird species, moose, deer and an impressive array of other wildlife. Plus, it's a great place to see fall colors in full bloom!
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve in Alaska is the largest national park in the U.S. Four mountain ranges run through it, with nine of the 16 highest peaks in the country. Its Malaspina glacier is bigger than the state of Rhode Island, and a diverse array of wildlife thrives in habitats from the mountains to the coast. By early September, the park loses over five minutes of sunlight each day. Enjoy the fall colors -- they don’t last long.
Yosemite National Park is a popular tourist destination. In the fall, crowds start to thin, and visitors can enjoy the park at more of a relaxed pace. A view of Yosemite Valley from the Merced River.
Fall is a great time to visit Zion National Park in Utah. The crowds get smaller and the temperatures cool. Along the Virgin River, cottonwoods turn golden yellow and bigtooth maples add splashes of scarlet to the canyons and trails. These streaks of color enhance the already magnificent landscape.
Autumn is the perfect time to visit many of America's amazing public lands and see fall colors. At Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the trees burst with beautiful oranges, reds and yellows.
