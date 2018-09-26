An image released by NASA shows the rover Opportunity, represented by a blip inside the white square, on Mars.

NASA/JPL

NASA got its first look at the Mars Opportunity rover months after it went radio silent following a dust storm.

The agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured an image of the Red Planet featuring a tiny blip identified as Opportunity. NASA released the image of Opportunity on Tuesday.

The rover was spotted on the planet's Perseverance Valley, where it was navigating at the time a dust storm hit the area in May.

The dust storm limited sunlight on the planet, forcing the solar-powered rover to go into a hibernation mode.

Two weeks ago, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory started increasing the frequency of signals to Opportunity in an attempt to wake the rover back up.

"Morale has been a little shaky," Michael Staab, an engineer for the program at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Space.com in August. "This is the first time she [Opportunity] has stopped talking to us and not resumed communication when we expected."

In August, engineers created a playlist of songs and beamed it to Opportunity to get the rover to reawaken.

Opportunity had been roving Mars' landscape since reaching the planet in 2004.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com