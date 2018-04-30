It's April 30, the day we tend to share that 'N Sync meme. And so it makes sense that as we say "It's gonna be May," we also celebrate the boy band.

With a Hollywood star. And JC Chasez singing the famous line.

Indeed, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez (the bold letters make up their band name) all got together Monday on Hollywood Boulevard to honor their legacy with a plaque on the Walk of Fame. There were also a number of fans in town and a cleverly named Dirty Pop-Up Shop there to sell 'N Sync merch.

The Voice host Carson Daly was part of the celebration. He spoke from the podium and painted his nails black in homage to his TRL hosting days, when he wore the nail color and introduced the boy band to the world 20 years ago.

Ellen DeGeneres spoke as part of the Walk of Fame ceremony, as the guys looked on.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Ellen DeGeneres was there, too, to bring on the band that "rocketed to fame and stole the hearts of teenage girls everywhere, and some curious boys," she said.

Bass also gave a shout-out to the fan base that he couldn't reach out to while in the band, because he was closeted and didn't want to jeopardize the group's success.

"I had a secret," he said. "But so many nights onstage, I'd see young gay fans singing their hearts out, and I wanted to let them know that 'I was you.' "

Well that was fun!!!! This was the calm before the storm. Thank you to my four brothers for this amazing gift. Also, @theellenshow and @carsondaly for your beautiful speeches! And the fans! Holy! Seeing all your faces has made me so happy. Love to all! pic.twitter.com/I3gymXspKk — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) April 30, 2018

Timberlake also got emotional about his connection to his fans and 'N Sync bandmates.

"These four guys mean so much to me. We're really a family," he said from the mike, before he and the briefly reunited group hugged.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com