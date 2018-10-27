Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Teams of armed police swarmed a residential neighborhood near downtown Pittsburgh Saturday morning in response to an active shooter in or near a synaoguge. Residents were urged to shelter in place as armed law enforcement agents canvassed the neighborhood.

A police official said officers had found "mutliple casualties" on the scene.

Pittsburgh television station KDKA-TV reported that eight people have been killed and a number of others injured. A male suspect has surrendered to police and three police officers were also reportedly shot, according to the station.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, "Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

At the scene, Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told reporters the shooting took place near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood and they had "multiple casualties."

Squirrel Hill is a Jewish enclave near Carnegie Melon University. A little more than 50 percent of Greater Pittsburgh’s Jewish community lives in or around the neighborhood, said Jeff Finkelstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

"We are working the situation," Lando said. "It is imperative that everyone in the community surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place. Do not come out of your homes right now. It is not safe."

The synagogue was founded 150 years ago and offers members a "traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family" and shabbat service on 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, according to the Tree of Life's website.

The congregation’s president declined to comment to the Associated Press.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he was monitoring reports of the shooting. "Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all," Pence tweeted.

