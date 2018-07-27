WASHINGTON – Former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates headlines a list of 35 potential witnesses for the government who could be called in the upcoming criminal trial of Paul Manafort.

Manafort, named in a barrage bank fraud and tax evasion charges, directed President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Gates was initially indicted along with Manafort before striking a deal with prosecutors earlier this year in which he agreed to cooperate with investigators.

As part of the agreement, Gates pleaded guilty to conspiring with Manafort to hide millions of dollars in fees from their consulting work for former Ukranian president Viktor Yanukovych whose regime was closely allied with Russia.

Gates also acknowledged lying to FBI agents.

His appearance as a witness has been anticipated since breaking with Manafort in February when he began cooperating with prosecutors.

Also included on the government witness list is Tad Devine, a former strategist for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Devine, who once worked with Manafort as a media consultant in the Ukraine, is not accused of any wrongdoing.

