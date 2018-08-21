SAN FRANCISCO – On Saturday night, someone on California's foggy Monterey Peninsula could buy a used car for upward of $60 million.

And they'll feel like they got a deal, even though the car is 56 years old.

The vehicle in question is a 1962 Ferrari GTO. To call it a car, however, is a bit like calling Picasso’s “Guernica” a doodle.

Only 36 GTOs were built, and today they represent the ne plus ultra of automobiledom, four-wheeled talismans from a time when cars didn’t drive themselves, noises were your diagnostic tool and danger rode shotgun.

This Ferrari GTO, built in 1962, was a winner on the track and with collectors: it will be up for sale for an estimated $45 to $60 million.

Hand built between 1962 and 1964, the GTO quickly rose to the top ranks of Ferrari's road-racing steeds and has never relinquished that perch.

Ferrari GTO owners are an elite and by choice largely secretive group. Over time they have included the likes of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, Goldman Sachs’ Peter Sachs, Hong Kong businessman William Conner and San Francisco auto dealer Tom Price.

The interior of this 1962 Ferrari GTO is all racing business, with no sound proofing or carpeting, just all the technical tools needed for winning.

Billionaire buyers

So if you’re a billionaire with a serious car jones, listen up. Few GTOs ever change hands publicly. When the last one came up for auction, in 2014, it went for $38.1 million. But that's now a fire-sale price.

Word is a GTO traded hands privately in June, scooped up by David MacNeil, founder of the WeatherTech car floor mat company. Clearly lots of money in floor mats: the price was $70 million.

The opportunity to buy this car comes courtesy of its owner, Greg Whitten, a '70s math whiz who connected with a fellow named Bill Gates in 1979 and stayed at Microsoft as chief software architect for two decades.

The heart of the Ferrari GTO is a masterpiece of a 300-hp, 12-cylinder engine that rests inside the aluminum bodywork of this 1962 classic.

Whitten has owned this car, among many other vintage machines, since 2000, actively racing it around the country. Whitten isn't saying why he's selling, but the sale price will fill his big garage many times over with new toys. Time to pass the keys.

“In most collecting circles, no matter what you just bought, there’s usually something better you could own,” says Jake Auerbach, a specialist with RM Sotheby’s auction house. “But this is just the pinnacle, there’s nothing beyond it. To get your shot at a GTO is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

$60 million sale?

Auerbach and his team will put the hammer down on this GTO, officially estimated to fetch between $45 million and $60 million, during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance car week, an annual car-gasbord that draws celebrity collectors such as Jay Leno, car companies eager to unveil prototypes and average gear heads eager to ogle.

Buy this car, and you’ll instantly be invited to not just every top vintage racing event on the planet but also a Who’s Who gathering called the Ferrari GTO Tour that takes place once every few years, a heady mix of haute cuisine and race-grade fuel.

The Ferrari GTO may be worth tens of millions of dollars, but it is happiest on a track - and most of its wealthy owners indeed drive these cars at vintage racing events around the world.

On the Tour you’ll likely rub shoulders with Nick Mason, Pink Floyd’s drummer. He bought his GTO during the '70s heyday of Dark Side of the Moon – when an originally-priced $18,000 GTO soared to a whopping $50,000 – and has metamorphosed from car-crazed loon to investing sage.

“Everyone thought I was completely insane (when I bought the GTO), including myself I think,” Mason told Bloomberg last year while running his GTO at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. “But now they think I am some sort of Warren Buffett of motoring.”

Greg Whitten was an early employee of Microsoft who used his tech stock windfall to fuel a longstanding passion for exotic vintage racing cars, including a Ferrari GTO, seen behind him. Whitten is now selling the car.

So what's the big deal beyond owning a car that's as rare as an art masterpiece? Call it a mix of power and pedigree.

In a video interview recorded for RM Sotheby’s, Whitten, now chairman of software company Numerix, waxes lyrical about his red coupe.

Champion car

“It doesn’t have creature comforts, there’s no padding on the floor, there’s only a rubber mat so your feet don’t slip,” he says. “But in 1962, this car was the Italian hill climb champion, and it won nine out of 10 races. With this great GTO, you’re sitting in the seat of champions.”

Literally. Besides being one of few GTOs not to have suffered damage during races, this particular car has the distinct cache of having been test-driven early in its existence by Phil Hill, who in 1961 became the first (and only) American Formula One racing champion.

Ferrari GTO serial number 3413 crosses the finish line in a classic Italian road race in the 1960s. The car was dominant in its day, and that plus its rarity helps explain today's multi-million-dollar valuation.

In a January 2000 article written for Road & Track, Hill reminisced about the GTO, recalling both its elegant form and brutal 300-horsepower, 12-cylinder engine.

“There’s the beautifully purposeful detailing of the GTO, the grille with driving lights on each side, the little brake cooling ducts,” Hill wrote. “The GTOs were, if you don’t mind a little noise and a Spartan interior, the definitive Grand Touring automobiles of the 1960s … or, some might well argue, of all time.”

So if you’re eager to join the most elite automotive club on the planet, get your paddle ready.

But as RM Sotheby’s catalogue discreetly notes, “Special bidder credentials required.” In other words, fuel up the Gulfstream G650 to fly in your financial advisor.

