Only 12% of Americans feel they have benefitted a lot from the recent U.S. economic upturn, while a majority of families say they are still struggling, according to a new poll out today.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute found that another 32% of Americans said they had received some benefit from the economy.

But a majority said they either hadn't benefitted very much (24%) or not at all (29%).

Additionally, the survey found that more than half (57%) of people believe wealthiest families had benefitted a lot from Trump’s policies.

Comparably, of those surveyed, only 12% said poor families had benefitted a lot, while 14% said middle class families have benefitted a lot.

“We continually see national economic indicators hitting new marks, such as last week’s news of the lowest unemployment rate in 18 years,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “And yet very few Americans feel like they are reaping the benefits.”

The poll surveyed 800 adults over four days at the end of April and has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

The results signal that most Americans do not believe that Trump has fulfilled his campaign promise to strengthen the middle class.

“Trump campaigned on a platform that put the middle class first, but there doesn’t appear to be much difference in how this group has been faring under this president compared to his predecessor,” Murray said. “In fact, Trump seems to be doing more to help the wealthy than any other group, according to the American public.”

According to the study, more people expected that the poor would fare well when Trump became president. Currently, 12% believe that poor families have benefited a lot from Trump, compared to 5 % who said the poor have not benefited at all. When Monmouth asked people that same question in January 2017, 21% said poor families would see a lot of benefit under Trump.

While most Americans seem to agree that the poor and middle class are not faring well under Trump, they are divided on identifying the biggest concerns facing their families right now. The majority (13%) pointed to health care costs as their top priority, followed by:

everyday bills (12%)

housing costs (4%)

immigration (3%)

social security (3%)

family illness (3%)

the economy (3%)

safety and crime (3%)

quality of government (3%)

The poll also found that Americans are less optimistic now than they were in January 2017 that the government will help alleviate the concerns facing them and their families, as just 26% expect policy decisions made in Washington over the next few years will help their family.

Despite demographic differences, more than half (51%) of the public view currently view their financial situation as “stable.” The remainder is divided between those struggling to remain where they are (24%) and those who said their situation is improving (23%).

