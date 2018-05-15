A mother waiting outside her children's school in Brazil shot and killed a gunman racing toward a group of parents.

ABC News reports a group of women and their children were outside Colégio Ferreira Master school in Sao Paulo on Saturday when a man ran up pointing a gun at them.

The women, who who were there for a Mother's Day event, reports Newsweek, scrambled for safety, the video shows. But Corporal Katia da Silva Sastre, 42, an off-duty police officer and parent, emerged from the group and shot the man at point-blank range.

The man falls into the street as she keeps her gun trained on him. She kicks the gun away and picks it up, and places her foot on his back to keep him on the ground.

The Washington Post reports the gunman as Eliventon Neves Moreira, 21. He died at a local hospital.

"I didn't know if he was going to shoot the kids or the mothers or the security guard at the school door," said Sastre, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, according to Fox News. "I just thought about defending the moms, the children, my own life and my daughter's."

The governor of Sao Paulo Márcio Franca honored Sastre on Sunday. He said her "courage and precision saved mothers and children."

Fui hoje cedo ao 4°BAEP , na zona Leste de São Paulo, para homenagear uma mãe muito especial: Cabo Katia Sastre. Sua coragem e precisão salvou mães e crianças, ontem na porta de uma escola. #PMSP #PoliciaMilitar #VcPodeConfiar #EstadodeSãoPaulo #GovernodeSP pic.twitter.com/Vi643s1M3e — Márcio França (@marciofrancagov) May 13, 2018

