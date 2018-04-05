Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it, according to testimony from the woman released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

Julie Smith, AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers say they have the signatures necessary to call for a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.

Lawmakers will not take a break between the end of the regular session and the start of the special session, both of which are set for May 18. This will be the first time Missouri lawmakers will use their constitutional authority to convene a special session, which requires at least 75% of both the House and Senate.

Taxpayers will foot the bill for the planned extra 30 days of legislating for a House committee to continue its investigation into the Republican governor, who faces two felony charges and now is confronted with the reality that most lawmakers, including dozens in his own party, are preparing to begin impeachment proceedings.

Greitens admitted Jan. 10 that he cheated on his wife with a woman but denied blackmailing the woman with a partially nude photograph. He was indicted Feb. 22 by a St. Louis grand jury on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge and scheduled to be tried by a jury starting May 14.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, is prosecuting that offense as well as an unrelated felony charge of computer tampering she brought against Greitens in April. On this second count, Greitens is accused of stealing a list of donors to a pro-veteran charity he founded with the intent of tapping the contributors for checks to fund his political campaign.

Greitens was elected in November 2016, narrowly defeating Democrat Chris Koster, the former attorney general. Greitens billed himself as an outsider intent on taking down "corrupt career politicians."

Republican leaders had considered putting articles of impeachment on the House floor next week if they were not able to obtain the necessary signatures by noon Thursday, one legislative source told the News-Leader, but that path wasn't pursued. Democrats in the House were split earlier Thursday, but a majority of the caucus eventually decided to support the special session, a second source told the News-Leader.

The special session petition was delivered to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office Thursday, legislative leaders said at a press conference in the Capitol.

Greitens has decried attempts to investigate him as a "witch hunt" and has proclaimed his innocence. He did not immediately release a statement to address the special session call.

The exact wording of the petition does not mention impeachment, though that is generally understood to be a possible consequence. The petition states that Missouri lawmakers will convene "for the sole purpose of considering the findings and recommendations of the House of Representatives Special Investigative Committee on Oversight including, but not limited to, disciplinary actions against Governor Eric R. Greitens."

The special committee is made up of seven lawmakers: five Republicans and two Democrats. It has released two reports since it was created in late February following Greitens' first felony charge.

The committee's first report was released in mid-April and included sworn testimony from the woman with whom Greitens had a relationship. The woman described alleged abusive and coercive acts by Greitens in multiple encounters. Greitens declined to appear before the lawmakers.

The second report was released Wednesday after lawmakers spoke with former Greitens campaign aides and officials with the Mission Continues, the nonprofit he founded in 2007. Lawmakers reported that Greitens oversaw the taking of a donor list from the charity to use for his campaign's political fundraising, then lied about it to the Missouri Ethics Commission in the course of settling a complaint.

"The process has monumental consequences, and the gravity of what we are commencing is not taken lightly," Republican state Sen. Ron Richard said. "I believe we should give the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight more time so they can continue their investigation and make sure they have all the facts. The House and Senate both have different roles in this process; however, the Senate stands ready to do our constitutional duty if it becomes necessary."

In Missouri, impeachment is decided by the House. If state representatives voted to impeach Greitens, it would be the first time a governor was impeached in state history. (No previous sitting governor has ever been charged with one felony, let alone two.)

From there, the Senate would pick seven judges to decide whether to convict Greitens on whatever article or articles of impeachment the House may approve.

