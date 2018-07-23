Women's March signs and posters from around the country Women's March on Washington in the streets of the estimated 200,000 people planning to crowd the streets of the nation's capital a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president. 01 / 74 Women's March on Washington in the streets of the estimated 200,000 people planning to crowd the streets of the nation's capital a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president. 01 / 74

WASHINGTON — The day after President Trump was inaugurated, 2.5 million people joined women's marches around the world. More women are running for office than ever before and female donors are shattering previous giving records.

And yet, polling shows less than half of millennial women plan to vote in November.

TheSkimm - a nonpartisan membership company which targets millennial women - is trying to change that.

The organization wants to get 100,000 people, with a focus on millennial women, to vote in this year’s midterms and they don’t care which party that group benefits.

The organization paid for 28 women - Democrats, Republicans, and independents - to travel to New York City this past weekend for a two-day conference as part of their “No Excuses” campaign. The goal was to equip these women with resources to take back to their communities and get people to turn up at the polls.

Another half dozen "Skimm'bassador Vote Captains” were not able to attend but received recordings of the sessions. The conference included speakers from both parties and non-political organizations. Vote captains also walked away with a bunch of material to make it easier to understand the process.

Erica Wright, 35, of North Charleston, S.C., said being selected as a vote captain was an answer to her prayers. Wright works for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and is an independent voter. She said she applied for the program because so many people in her community weren’t voting.

“I felt like I was doing a disservice by being the only one who was actively involved in what was happening around me," she said. "I feel like I have their trust, so if I can be in charge of getting them to see why utilizing their voice is important that would be a step in the right direction."

TheSkimm registered 110,000 people to vote in 2016 but decided they wanted to go further this year by making sure folks, particularly young women, actually voted.

TheSkimm’s polling showed that despite three-fourths of millennial women, 73 percent, being unhappy with the direction of the country, the majority weren’t committed to voting.

Less than half, 46 percent, said they were "absolutely certain" they'll vote in the upcoming elections. That bloc puts them behind all other demographics, according to polling done by theSkimm, Survey Money, and Vanity Fair.

“For a company that is focused on making it easier to live a smarter life, and our core demographic is female millennials, these two stats showed us a huge area of improvement,” theSkimm co-founder Danielle Weisberg told USA TODAY about the number of millennial women who felt dissatisfied versus the number who planned to vote. “We want to make sure people feel informed. We want to make sure they feel heard and one of the biggest ways we can do that is by making sure they get out there to vote.”

Weisberg and co-founder Carly Zakin and launched theSkimm six years ago from their couch with a few thousand dollars. The pair had both worked as news producers but were hearing from their friends that there was no outlet that distilled information in a way they liked and related to.

Fast forward to 2018 and theSkimm now has 75 employees, 31,000 “ skimm’bassadors ” (volunteers who amp-up the brand) and roughly 7 million subscribers to their daily newsletter. TheSkimm has also expanded to include polling partnerships, an app and video and audio series.

TheSkimm’s data is bullish compared to previous midterm elections. Just 18 percent of women between 18 and 24 showed up during the last midterm election. Twenty-six percent of women 25-29 showed up in 2014, according to the U.S. Census.

Amna Pervez, 35, voted for the first time in 2016 after finally becoming a U.S. citizen the year before. But she was “really surprised” to find out that despite having opinions about politics, many of her friends never showed up on election day.

“There was a level of disengagement that really baffled me and I’m not quite understanding what that is, but that is one thing I’m hoping to try to tackle through the partnership with Skimm, getting that engagement level a lot higher,” Pervez said. She declined to say which party she is affiliated with because she said the goal of the turnout operation is to get people from of all political affiliations to show up in November.

With numbers of millennial women so low, if theSkimm reaches its goal of 100,000 new voters, that bloc could “be significant in close races,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the nonpartisan Monmouth University Polling.

“If you can get some of these young women engaged earlier in this cycle then that increases exponentially your ability to turn out more women as we get closer to election day,” Murray said.

But Murray said even though theSkimm is targeting women of all political parties, the Democratic Party is likely to receive the biggest boost if the organization’s efforts are successful.

That’s because Monmouth’s polling shows young women overwhelmingly identify with the Democratic Party. Monmouth this year polled voters in five competitive special elections across the country, on average, young women preferred the Democratic candidate by 30 points. Young men backed the Republican by 15 points.

Katie Dahlander, 25, who works in finance in Austin, Texas., left the conference with a toolkit of resources and a new sidekick for her mission. The two women - both live in Austin and met on the plane - talked about doing a “midterms and mimosas” event where they can invite friends to learn about the electoral process.

Dahlander said she leans “more conservative,” but wants to put party affiliations “under the rug for now.”

“We are totally non-partisan and I am 100 percent excited to take that on," she said. "I will put aside my belief on what’s right or wrong because I think what’s important for the long-term is that we get voters. And if you can get voters now ideally they stay voters."

What if those voters lean disproportionately to the left?

“I am not as concerned with which way they lean," Dahlander said. "The reason I am excited to be a part of this is honestly so I can educate myself and talk to more people outside of my small bubble."

