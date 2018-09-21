An aerial view of the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON – Young women troops at training bases and sailors assigned to ships faced the highest risk of sexual assault in the military, according a report released Friday by the Pentagon.

The release of the report has been delayed for months as the nonpartisan RAND Corp. and the Pentagon sparred over its findings and how to present them. RAND relied on data from fiscal year 2014, including responses from 170,000 active-duty troops to its survey questions; more than half a million were asked.

The report estimated the risk of sexual assault for troops assigned to each of the military's installations based on reported attacks. The assaults may have occurred off the base, and the assailant may have been a member of the military or a civilian. The report contains several other caveats, including the age of the data, noting that there is no guarantee that patterns persist four years later, and that it does not necessarily represent the risk today for troops.

Nonetheless, the report found commonalities among victims, and where they are assigned by the military, that continue today. For example, the factors that put victims at high risk of sexual assault – youth, not being married, and having lower rank – correspond to their assignment to large training bases and ships. Those assignments and living conditions aboard ships, for example, have not changed greatly since 2014.

"A large proportion of all sexual assaults occur at a relatively few large installations for each of the services," according to the report. "The Army and Marine Corps, for instance, each have installations where we estimate there were more than 500 sexual assaults of women and men in 2014."

The Pentagon did not release details about each base studied in the RAND report.

The military has made progress in fighting sexual assault, according to the Pentagon. Sexual-assault rates for active-duty men and women in 2016 decreased significantly from rates last measured in 2014, according to Air Force Maj. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman. They are at the lowest levels since 2006.

An advocate for victims of sexual assault in the military blasted the Pentagon for not sharing the report sooner and not divulging more.

"It's extremely disappointing the Pentagon would delay releasing this report," said Don Christensen, president of Protect Our Defenders and the former top prosecutor for the Air Force. "The report contains never-before-seen-risk estimates by installation."

Among the key findings of the RAND report:

At the Navy's highest-risk installation for women, Naval Support Activity Charleston, RAND researchers found that women there faced a 17.1 percent risk of sexual assault in 2014. "That is, our model estimates that more than one in six women assigned to duty at that installation were sexually assaulted in FY 2014." The RAND report found that "ships dominate the highest-risk installations. Of the 15 highest-risk installations for Navy women, 13 are ships or clusters of ships, including eight of the ten aircraft carriers."

"Ships seem to have higher risks," said Terry Schell, an author of the RAND report. "That's a novel finding."

The Army's highest-risk posts for women included Ft. Huachuca in Arizona, Osan in South Korea and Ft. Drum in New York, where the risk of being assaulted was about 5 percent to 10 percent.

For the Marine Corps, women faced the highest risk at Yuma Air Station in Arizona, 29 Palms Combat Center in California and Beaufort Air Station in South Carolina. The risk at those bases was between 10 percent and 15 percent.

The average sexual assault risk to women across the Air Force was low compared with the other services, RAND found. The top three focused on undergraduate pilot training: Vance in Oklahoma, Laughlin in Texas, Altus in Oklahoma. The risk there was about 5 percent.

Pentagon officials commissioned the RAND report in 2016 to help determine how to target training and prevention resources, according to RAND.

In November 2017, the Pentagon reported allegations of sexual assault by installation for each of the armed services. However, the military did not gauge the risk a service member faced at a specific post.

Reports of assaults, which range from unwanted touching to rape, clustered at the military’s largest bases and posts, according to the data released in 2017. There were 270 allegations of sexual assault at Naval Station Norfolk in fiscal year 2016. Fort Hood, the Army’s sprawling post in Texas, had 199 reports. The Marine Corps reported 169 allegations at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Air Force recorded 117 at Joint Base San Antonio Texas.

For the year ending Sept. 30, 2017, the military recorded 6,769 reports of sexual assault, an increase of nearly 10 percent from 2016, when there were 6,172.

The military has long struggled with addressing sexual assault among troops. Concerns spiked in 2013 when the Pentagon released a report that estimated the number of sexual assaults increased 35 percent from 2010 to 2012 to 26,000 victims.

The surge in estimates prompted Congress to intervene, legislating changes in how the military prosecutes sex crimes and cares for victims.

