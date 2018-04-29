Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, is welcomed by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, center, as they attend a joint press conference at the Royal Terminal of King Khaled airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the Middle East on his first international trip since being confirmed by the Senate last week, accused Iran of "behaving worse" since signing the 2015 nuclear deal President Trump has repeatedly threatened to tear up.

Pompeo hammered away with the administration's recurring theme: Iran destabilizes the Middle East by supporting terrorist groups, ruthless Houthi rebels in Yemen and the brutal regime of President Bashar Assad in Syria.

“We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region — and Iran’s ambition to dominate the Middle East,” Pompeo said after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. “The United States is with Israel in this fight.”

Israel has never supported the deal between Iran and the West that eased sanctions against the Shiite nation in return for Iran's pledge to halt nuclear weapon development. Trump has said he will decide in the next two weeks whether the U.S. will pull out of the deal.

Pompeo dismissed concerns that blowing up the Iran nuclear deal might complicate talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He said Kim wants a deal with "concrete, irreversible actions" that assure him that change will be lasting.

"I don’t think Kim Jong-un is staring at the Iran deal and saying, “Oh goodness, if they get out of that deal, I won’t talk to the Americans anymore,” Pompe saidd. "There are higher priorities that he is more concerned about."

Pompeo's visit also came two weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to formally move its embassy in Israel out of Tel Aviv and into Jerusalem, a controversial decision that has outraged Palestinian leaders.

Pompeo's trip began last week in Brussels, where he warned NATO foreign ministers that the U.S. was ready to implode the Iran deal if it isn't strengthened "significantly."

The secretary arrived in Israel after a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi King Salman and Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. In Riyad, Pompeo also targeted Iran.

"Unlike the prior administration, we will not neglect the vast scope of Iran’s terrorism," Pompeo said in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia before heading to Israel. "It is indeed the greatest sponsor of terrorism in the world, and we are determined to make sure it never possesses a nuclear weapon."

Pompeo said Iran continues to support Houthi rebels in Yemen by providing military equipment, funding, and training in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions. He noted that the Houthis routinely fire missiles into Saudi Arabia, threatening Red Sea shipping and the Saudi people.

"America is prepared to stand with Saudi Arabia in pursuit of the shared interests and security," Pompe said, adding that "The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush terrorism for them. Muslim nations must be willing to take on that burden."

Contributing: The Associated Press

