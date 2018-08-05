Considering the dress code of the 2018 Met Gala was "Sunday best," celebrating a Catholicism-themed exhibit, Monday night's celebrity-packed red carpet could've gone wrong in a million ways.

Yet, for all the sacrilegious naked dresses or culturally inappropriate couture that the event's A-list attendees could've worn to the event, the majority of this year's Met Gala looks hit the mark, making for a revelatory night of saintly fashion.

From Lena Waithe's instantly-iconic LGBTQ flag cape to the many angels, popes and renaissance artworks that walked the carpet, these were the best fashions of the 2018 Met Gala.

Rihanna

Rih has always been a Met Gala show-stopper, and considering Anna Wintour tapped her as one of the celebrity hosts of this year's event, her look was bound to be a success. And it was, with the singer opting for a Margiela-designed papal crown and cape.

Pope Robyn Rihanna Fenty I.

JUSTIN LANE, EPA-EFE

Pope Rihanna: Superstar channels His Holiness for Catholic-themed Met gala

Lena Waithe

With a suit and cape by Carolina Herrera, Waithe re-imagined the night's theme as a way to celebrate a community that hasn't historically been recognized by the church, a fashion choice both cheekily transgressive and triumphant.

More: Lena Waithe's LGBTQ pride rainbow cape is a must see on the Met Gala red carpet

Ready to take flight.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra tapped Ralph Lauren, the same designer who created her trench gown for the 2017 gala, for this year's display of sheer elegance, featuring a gold beaded hood requiring over 250 hours of embroidery.

In gold we trust.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther looked like a different kind of king at the Met Gala, pairing an ornate Versace suit with Christian Louboutin loafers.

"Is this your king?" Yes, it certainly is.

Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Ariana Grande

For her very first Met Gala, Ari chose a Vera Wang gown with imagery from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

Ariana in Renaissance painting mode.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Yellow is most certainly Union's color. She stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress, accessorizing with statement-making Tasaki jewels.

With matching yellow shoes, no less.

Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Blake Lively

With her custom-made Versace dress and her $2 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Blake Lively made a night-ending appearance as the final celebrity on the Met Gala carpet, and it was worth the wait.

All aboard the Lively train.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Donald Glover

Glover continued his hot streak with a sartorially successful appearance at the Met Gala, in a '70s-inspired Gucci suit with the "Eye of Providence" symbol, meant to represent the all-seeing eye of God, embroidered on the back.

The front...

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

...and back.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

With boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in tow, J-Lo looked reliably incredible in Balmain.

Eat your heart out, A-Rod.

Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Andrew Garfield

For most men, wearing a tux and red blazer conjures images of a barbershop quartet. But when you're Andrew Garfield, and your blazer is a velvet Tom Ford creation, you don't have that problem.

This Garfield sure doesn't have a case of the Mondays.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Solange

After crowdsourcing her Met Gala outfit options from her fans on social media the night before the event, Solange chose a structural Iris Van Herpen creation and a striking halo with a du-rag underneath, a look that few others on the Met Gala carpet could've dreamed of pulling off.

Baby, I can see your halo.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Amal Clooney

Another look that required some finesse to wear correctly was Clooney's navy pants paired with a metallic corset and a flowing floral train by Richard Quinn. One of the celebrity hosts of the night, Clooney opened the night's carpet with her look, one of the bolder fashion choices fans have seen from the star.

Paired with a bold red lip.

HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The 18-year-old actress is a reliable red carpet style star, and the 2018 Met Gala was no different, with Shahidi looking angelic in head-to-toe Chanel.

Old Hollywood glam with a little tulle action.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

SZA

Another angel, this time wearing pink, the singer paired her flowing Atelier Versace gown with two gold tears and an abstract halo.

A look.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michael B. Jordan

From his cross pin to his armband, Jordan's Off-White pinstriped tux had just enough quirks to make it a standout look.

Pinstripe chic.

Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Shaun White

Good on White for not only pulling off his green embroidered Etro jacket, but for pairing it with his Olympic rings.

This look earns, if not a medal, at least a qualifying spot in the finals.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The always-elegant Washington was gilded perfection in a liquid gold Ralph Lauren gown.

Washington mid-swirl.

Dia Dipasupil, WireImage

Migos

The rappers are steadily turning into Met Gala favorites with their coordinated suits and eye-popping diamonds, courtesy of — as always — Versace.

They walk it like they talk it.

HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

2018 Met Gala red carpet looks What happens when you combine high fashion with a dose of religion? Click ahead to find out. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute celebrated its new exhibit, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Monday night. Stars embraced the theme of the installation on the red carpet both literally and figuratively. The results were stunning. SZA 01 / 45 What happens when you combine high fashion with a dose of religion? Click ahead to find out. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute celebrated its new exhibit, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Monday night. Stars embraced the theme of the installation on the red carpet both literally and figuratively. The results were stunning. SZA 01 / 45

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com