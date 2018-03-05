Rashon Nelson (left) and Donte Robinson, both 23, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia on April 18, 2018.

Two men who were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month will get free tuition at Arizona State University as part of their settlement with the corporate coffee giant, the company announced Wednesday.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, who are black, were arrested on trespassing charges April 12 at a Starbucks in downtown Philadelphia after they didn't order food and drinks.

They were waiting for a third person to join them for a business meeting.

The incident created a firestorm about racial profiling. Starbucks subsequently announced it would close all of its U.S. stores on May 29 so its employees could go through racial bias training.

The announcement comes as the two men also reached an agreement with the city of Philadelphia. Nelson and Robinson will each get a symbolic $1 from the city. The city also agreed to spend $200,000 to start a program for young entrepreneurs.

In a statement on its website, Starbucks said the agreement between the men and the company includes a confidential financial settlement.

The two men have been "offered the opportunity to complete their undergraduate degrees through the Starbucks College Achievement Plan," the statement says.

The agreement with Starbucks also will give the men the chance to talk about their experience with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder "as part of the company's long-term diversity and equity efforts," Starbucks said.

Starbucks' college program began at ASU in 2014. Starbucks employees who work at least 20 hours per week can take classes through ASU Online, and the coffee company will cover their tuition costs.

ASU President Michael Crow recently shared updated statistics about the program in a late April email to university faculty and staff.

Half of U.S. Starbucks stores had at least one employee enrolled in classes this spring, Crow wrote.

So far, more than 7,000 Starbucks employees have taken courses at the university, he wrote, and nearly 1,300 of them have earned degrees. Almost 500 will graduate this semester.

The program hopes to count 25,000 graduates by 2025.

Starbucks would not provide any further information on how the ASU tuition became part of the settlement agreement or whether Nelson and Robinson had requested the college money.

ASU was not a party to the settlement.

But the university said it is “pleased to work with any individual who receives a scholarship to the university.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow Rachel Leingang on Twitter @rachelleingang

