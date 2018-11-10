The members of BTS attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where they won for top social artist.

SEOUL – They have an army of fans around the world, but fame and fortune are not enough to keep K-pop superstars BTS from fulfilling a rite of passage nearly every South Korean man must undergo: compulsory military service.

Despite some calls for exemptions for South Korea’s biggest pop-culture export, the country’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism told lawmakers this week that the boy band would fulfill their military duties.

“All of the BTS members say they will definitely enlist for military service,” said Minister Do Jong-hwan, in remarks reported by The Korea Herald.

At least 21 months of military service is mandatory for all able-bodied males aged 18-35 in what is seen as a necessary response to the constant threat posed by neighboring North Korea. While 2018 has seen a thawing of relations, the two countries are still technically at war, as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice but not a peace treaty.

The topic of conscription has become a hot-button issue in South Korea in recent years, with debates raging across society about whether it is still necessary, as well as who should be allowed exemptions.

The issue sparked up in September when the South Korean men’s soccer team won a gold medal at the Asian Games tournament, allowing all the members of the squad – including star Son Heung-min, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in England – to be excused from service.

Athletes who bring home medals in international competitions as well as acclaimed artists, classical musicians and dancers can avoid service, but not pop stars, filmmakers or actors.

How BTS and KPop disrupted mainstream politics

BTS, the seven-member K-pop boy band that has become a global sensation, have found themselves at the center of the controversy.

In July a South Korean lawmaker, Ha Tae-kyung, suggested that the exemption system, first drafted in 1973, was outdated. “You are given an exemption if you win number one in violin, piano, and classical music competitions,” he said. “However, you are not given an exemption for ranking number one on the Billboard chart.”

BTS has tallied two Billboard-topping albums this year and yesterday the group, which has an enormous social media presence and following, took home an American Music Award for Favorite Social Artist. In September, the band even gave an address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has instructed his cabinet look at reforming the exemption system and urged the military last month “ to come up with a more reasonable measure by reflecting the public's growing demands.”

However, South Korea’s defense ministry announced earlier this year that it was looking to scrap nearly all exemptions to military service. Despite plans to reduce troop levels from 618,000 to 500,000 and cut mandatory service to 18 months, military officials are projecting a shortfall of conscripts in coming years due to slowing population growth.

And barring any changes to the exemption rules, it looks as if BTS – whose members range in age from 21 to 25 – will someday be trading in their flamboyant fashion and choreographed dance moves for army fatigues and military drills.

“It is a shame that it is being reported as if the seven members (of BTS) are excusing themselves from military enlistment,” said Minister Do Jong-hwan. “As a matter of fact, they intend to do the exact opposite.”

