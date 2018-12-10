If you blinked, you may have missed it. The royal fab four, Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate, arrived at cousin Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding and quickly shuffled inside.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan donned navy from head-to-toe in a Givenchy dress and Noel Stewart hat. She dashed inside with Harry as the crowd outside the chapel erupted in cheers.

Meghan and Harry wed at the same place, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, just a few months ago in May.

Kate wore a pink Alexander McQueen dress paired with a matching fascinator. William and Kate were seen sitting in the chapel shortly after arriving, holding hands in a rare display of public affection from the married royals.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

Some social media users speculated the popular royal raced inside so they would not steal the spotlight from their cousin on her big day.

"I did however manage to see Harry & Meghan slip into the church trying not to steal the brides shine but the itv camera keeps going to them anyway lol," one Twitter user wrote.

"I saw it as an attempt NOT to steal the limelight? I mean, it's true- way more people are interested in Kate and Meghan than they are Eugenie, even on her wedding day (sorry Eug.)," another tweeted. "They'd not be unaware of that."

Meghan was spotted sitting alongside Princess Anne and chatting with her ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jacks Brooksbank.

William and Kate's children Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrived a short while later to walk in the wedding.

