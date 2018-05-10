Mattress Firm, which has been grappling with declining sales amid an overexpansion and a scandal at its parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.

The Houston-based retailer has been ailing amid a surge of bed-in-a-box online retailers, too many physical stores and an accounting mess at its parent company, Steinhoff International.

Mattress Firm, which had more than 3,300 stores as of March 31, is widely expected to close some locations to shed costs.

In Chapter 11 bankruptcy, retailers typically try to get out of expensive leases and cut debts to have a better chance of surviving profitably.

The retailer ballooned in size in recent years through a series of acquisitions – Mattress Giant in 2012, Sleep Train in 2014 and Sleepy’s in 2016.

The company has closed hundreds of locations over the last year or so, seeking stability amid upheaval in the mattress market.

Overexpansion is at the heart of the industry’s troubles. There are now more places to buy a mattress in the U.S. than places to buy a Big Mac.

