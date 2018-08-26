A gunman opened fire Sunday at a gaming bar along Jacksonville's riverwalk in what Florida authorities called a "mass shooting."

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting" the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Local media were reporting multiple deaths.

"We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away," the sheriff's office said.

Complexity Gaming, organizer of a Madden video game tournament at the GlHF Game Bar, said on Twitter that "there appears to have been a shooting at the event."

Complexity said that participant Grini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall.

