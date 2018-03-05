The universe's greatest heroes apparently have a new colorist.

In Avengers: Infinity War, a decade of good guys and gals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe share the screen in an epic action-movie mashup. They have the same powers, the same personalities, but their hairstyles? Aside from the forever-goateed Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), most of the characters have adopted new 'dos since Captain America: Civil War.

Here's a look at the five biggest Marvel makeovers in Infinity War, ranked from best to worst.

1. Captain America (Chris Evans)

Left: Captain America (Chris Evans) in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." Right: Cap in "Infinity War."

Evans told USA TODAY that he tried to convince directors Anthony and Joe Russo to let him grow a beard for the past two Captain America films. We now understand why. Cap's new flow and facial hair adds an air of sex appeal and roguishness to the typically straitlaced hero, who's been on the run the last couple of years. But this is the all-American supersoldier we're dealing with — of course his part-free hair and beard are outrageously well-kept.

2. Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Left: Thor in 2011's "Thor." Right: Thor in "Infinity War."

“I noticed you've copied my beard," Thor says to Cap in Infinity War. That may be the case, but Thor's newly shorn 'do — which looked as though it was chopped with old-school clippers in Thor: Ragnarok — is all his own, and it gives the Asgardian god a more relatable look. The hammer-wielding hero's eye patch adds to his uber-masculinity, making him extremely intimidating to mere mortals like Star-Lord. With the edgier look, Thor earns more laughs without relying on a "I have godly hair" gag.

3. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Left: Black Widow in 2010's "Iron Man 2." Right: Black Widow in "Infinity War."

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff is now blond?! On one hand, the bleached bob is a much more chic and utilitarian style for a combat expert than the feathered Farrah Fawcett wig she had in Civil War. But on the other, it's short and ... not red — which means it isn't very Black Widow-like. There's probably an explanation: Our hero has been undercover, so a drastic dye job would help with her disguise. The look is cool, but perhaps a slap in the face for ginger-haired fans.

4. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Left: Scarlet Witch in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Right: Scarlet Witch in "Infinity War."

Though Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff still wears that outdated cleavage-baring corset in Infinity War, her hair gets a modern upgrade in this film: warm-colored highlights. We know that the sultry sorceress' hair didn't lighten from time outdoors in cloudy Scotland, where she's spent some time recently. But perhaps it's a reflection of her sunnier outlook on life now that she has love in her life. And we're glad Olsen's character left her harsh black eyeliner behind in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Left: Winter Soldier in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Solder." Right: Winter Soldier in "Infinity War."

When Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes had a man bun in a post-credits scene of Black Panther, "I welcomed it with open arms," Stan told USA TODAY. "I pitched it afterward to the Russos as a possible continuation." Sadly, the bun is out in Infinity War. In its place: Fabio-like locks that appear too shampooed for the battlefield. Apparently the bionic-armed character kept a healthy haircare regiment while recovering in Wakanda. "I did want the man bun to continue," Stan says. We feel him.

Contributing: Brian Truitt, Kelly Lawler and Bryan Alexander

