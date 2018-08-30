A location data company powering maps on services such as Snapchat and The Weather Channel said someone vandalized the label on New York City with anti-Semitic language.

On Thursday, several Snapchat users on Twitter pointed to an image of a map of New York City where the name was replaced with the term "Jewtropolis."

In response to several users, a support account for Snapchat on Twitter said they were working with mapping company Mapbox to fix the issue.

"Snap Map, similar to other apps, relies on third-party mapping data from OpenStreetMap, which unfortunately has been vandalized," read the message.

The language appeared on other services such as The Weather Channel and CitiBike, The Verge reports. The source of the edit also attempted several other edits to maps on its service, Mapbox said in a statement.

"We build systems so this does not happen," said Mapbox. "Our maps are made from over 130 different sets of data, and we have a strong double validation monitoring system. Our preliminary root cause analysis shows that this act of hate speech was properly detected immediately and put into quarantine for human review."

Mapbox also said it will continue investigating to decide whether more steps are needed to prevent a similar incident.

Earlier this week, a Google Maps user edited the name of the Russell Senate Office Building, naming it after John McCain, the Arizona senator who died Saturday at the age of 81.

