A man repeatedly crashed his truck into the Fox 4 News television station in Dallas on Wednesday morning before exiting the vehicle and "ranting," according to local media reports.

Fox News 4 said on Twitter that the suspect jumped out of his truck and yelled about "high treason" and law enforcement before being taken into custody. The incident prompted an evacuation of the building.

Images of the crash scene included broken windows and hundreds of flyers scattered on the ground.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Very unsettling waking up to this. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/HPFxEDi2Nc — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 5, 2018

Dallas police said the suspect was upset about an officer-involved shooting somewhere else and was not necessarily targeting the television station, Fox 4 News reported. The flyers were "mostly rambling."

Police spokesperson tells @GoodDayFox4 suspect was upset over some sort of officer-involved shooting, but does not appear he was targeting media. — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) September 5, 2018

The suspect was seen placing boxes next to the building's side door, and a bomb squad arrived on the scene to investigate after he left behind a suspicious bag.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks and threats on news organizations. In June, five people died in a shooting attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

And last Thursday, a man was charged with making violent threats to employees at the Boston Globe, calling it the "enemy of the people" – a phrase repeatedly used by President Donald Trump to attack the news media.

