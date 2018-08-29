A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Coachella Valley Tuesday morning. It was centered near Cabazon.

The Desert Sun file photo

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California on Tuesday night and was quickly followed by a 3.4-magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Centered near the Los Angeles County city of La Verne, about 83 miles northwest of Palm Springs and 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the quake and the aftershock were recorded shortly after 7:30 p.m. PDT and separated by just under a minute.

The USGS reported a number of smaller aftershocks in the region as well, each 2.4 in magnitude or less.

There were no reports of damage in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from Eric Garcetti, the city's mayor.

The Associated Press reported the quake shook buildings in downtown Los Angeles and could be felt 40 miles to the northwest in Sylmar. The quake was also be felt in northern portions of San Diego County, including a location 80 miles away.

The main quake was widely felt, either as a sharp jolt near the epicenter or a rolling motion farther away.

Tuesday night's quake came just a day after the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs was jolted by a magnitude 3.0 quake north of Indio and east of Desert Hot Springs, according to the USGS.

Preliminary report from @USGS: 4.4-magnitude earthquake just north of La Verne. No reports of any damage in @LACity at this time. https://t.co/h5Uxh2EoKC — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2018

Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com