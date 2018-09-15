I've never been a huge fan of the Apple Watch, although I've got to give Apple CEO Tim Cook credit for not giving up on it, and refining it into what's now a clear success.

I'm not a watch wearer, so that was one knock for me, plus the initial dependence on the iPhone, apps that did virtually nothing and a watch face that was too small to enjoy were my quibbles. Cook has since solved two of the three issues. And this week, the Apple redesign of the next edition of the Watch went even further.

Who knew that an event devoted to launching three new iPhone models – including a top-of-the-line device that's bigger, more powerful and expensive than any that preceded it would play second fiddle to the fourth edition of the Apple Watch?

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.

We're talking about a device used by over a billion people – the iPhone – compared with an accessory that analysts say have sold about 15 million units – yes, the Apple Watch. And with the announcement this week, you have the choice to put your money down for the biggest iPhone out there to date – with the biggest price tag, edging up to $1,500 for the maxed out model – or a watch that can do an ECG and contact 911 if you fall.

A watch can do this? A $399 device that rests on your arm? That you bring with you everywhere you go? With a bigger watch face to make it easier to see those pesky apps? Wow.

If you missed it, here's what Apple announced:

—ECG: Through the Watch app on the iPhone, and the electrical heart sensor on the new edition of the watch, you will be able to generate an ECG (electrocardiogram) by placing your finger against the watch's Digital Crown. This is a "coming soon" feature that won't be available on the 21st when the new Watch edition goes on sale, but in an update later this year.

—Falling down. The new edition of the Watch has a feature that can sense if you fall. Once that happens, it will send you prompts, giving you 60 seconds to respond and let the device know you're OK. If you don't respond, the Watch will contact emergency responders. (The feature is automatic with Watch owners who identify themselves as 65 and up, and an optional feature for younger folks.) Be sure to catch my video, where I attempted to fall in front of an Apple rep to demo the feature.

In making these changes, Apple is clearly opening up a new market of both older customers – and their adult children who worry about them. But beyond the marketing, the company is also providing a service, and making a watch more useful. It's enough to make me seriously consider about switching lifestyles and putting a watch on my wrist after all these years.

Bad news for owners of older Apple Watches. These new features are available only on the new edition, which goes on sale Friday.

Folks with older Apple Watches can update their software Monday, via the Watch app on their iPhones, by going to the General settings, and selecting Software Update.

New features available for all include workout routines, a walkie-talkie tool for direct voice communication, the ability to listen to Apple podcasts on the watch, and pick up automatic shortcuts, via the Siri personal assistant.

Apple will also release the update to its mobile operating system, iOS12, on Monday as well. New features there include tools to better manage notifications in one place and help curb our digital addictions. Owners of the iPhone X will be able to create cartoon personas of themselves as "animojis." The iOS upgrade is available on older phones going back to the iPhone 5S.

Don't underestimate the appeal of Animojis—they're strangely addictive.

In other tech news this week

—Maybe you missed the bullhorns, but Apple announced three new editions of the iPhone. Here's all you need to know in one paragraph. The top-of-the-line model, the iPhone XS Max, is 6.5 inches, has more power and a pricier tag starting at $1,100, while the XS is a minor upgrade to last year's X. They both go sale Friday. A third model, the XR, has a 6.1 inch, lower resolution screen, and sells for $749 starting in October.

—Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created a $2-billion fund to help homeless families and create preschools. Bezos is the world's richest person, with an estimated worth of $164 billion. The $2 billion immediately puts the fund among the top 50 philanthropic foundations in the country, according to listings by the Foundation Center, which tracks philanthropic organizations.

—You enjoy Netflix, right? So does that make you a Walmart shopper? The CEO of AT&T, which now owns HBO, compared the long-time pay TV network and popular streaming service this week as "Tiffany" to Netflix's "Walmart" at a conference.

HBO, said Randall Stephenson, is "a very premium, high-end brand for premium content." Which is fine and dandy, but as was noted on Twitter, Walmart's most recent annual revenue was $485 billion, compared to Netflix's $4 billion.

I wouldn't hold a telethon for either.

