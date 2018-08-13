President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, speaks as he officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

AP

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could not have known in 2002 that an email he received about stalled judicial nominations included the names of a future chief justice, a future associate justice and a judge whose failed nomination would further fuel the partisan warfare.

Nor could he have known that the latest battle would involve his own nomination.

Kavanaugh was an associate in the White House counsel's office when he was sent a column written by Neil Gorsuch criticizing both parties for holding up appeals court nominees such as Merrick Garland and John Roberts. Garland had been blocked by Republicans for 18 months before winning confirmation; Roberts was being blocked for the second time by Democrats.

"Politicians and pressure groups on both sides declare that they will not support nominees unless they hew to their own partisan creeds," Gorsuch, who was in private practice at the time, complained. "When a favored candidate is voted down for lack of sufficient political sympathy to those in control, grudges are held for years, and retaliation is guaranteed."

Roberts went on to become chief justice of the United States in 2005. Gorsuch joined the high court last year after a tough confirmation battle that followed Republicans' refusal in 2016 to consider Garland's nomination.

Now, Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's second nominee, and the battle is focused on Republicans' refusal to release more documents like the email included in Sunday's release of 87,798 pages approved for release by lawyers working for George W. Bush. Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

The documents reveal Kavanaugh's involvement in efforts by the Bush administration to get his nominees on to federal courts – efforts that Democrats successfully blocked in many cases during Bush's first two years in office. Bush's nominees had a 76 percent confirmation rate, compared to 90 percent or more for the four previous presidents.

In December 2002, Kavanaugh was asked to review comments that Vice President Dick Cheney planned to deliver regarding Senate Democrats' refusal to confirm federal appeals court nominees Charles Pickering and Priscilla Owen "on a strictly partisan basis." Both later made it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, though Pickering managed only a recess appointment and ultimately withdrew.

Kavanaugh responded by email, noting that the Senate had confirmed a third Bush nominee to the 5th Circuit, Edith Brown Clement. “But I do not think you need to change the wording below, which is accurate,” he said regarding Democrats' "partisan basis."

Fifteen of Bush's appeals court nominees waited more than a year for a hearing during those first two years – a wait that Republicans topped by denying Garland any hearing at all after he was nominated in March 2016 to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Republicans won control of the Senate in November 2002, opening the floodgates for Bush's nominees, and his fortunes changed in 2003. Roberts was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – where Kavanaugh now sits – and elevated to the Supreme Court two years later upon the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

More: Will Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh deliver the change conservatives crave?

More: Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court nominee straight out of central casting

More: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's views on executive power may stir controversy

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com