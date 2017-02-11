White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters Thursday after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani contradicted President Trump during an appearance on Fox News.

Giuliani said the president repaid personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 given to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she claims to have had with Trump.

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, told Sean Hannity that the payment to Daniels was "going to turn out to be perfectly legal" because “that money was not campaign money.”

President Trump has denied the affair and denied knowing anything about his lawyer's $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron.

