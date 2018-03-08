Joseph James Pappas, 65, of Houston is a suspect in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, shot to death July 20, 2018, while bicycling to work on the Texas Medical Center campus in Houston.

KHOU-TV, Houston

Police say the man suspected of killing a Houston cardiologist has been found dead.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down July 20 while riding his bike to work at Texas Medical Center.

A manhunt has been on for suspect Joseph James Pappas.

Authorities say Pappas had held a grudge against Hausknecht for 20 years, ever since his mother died during surgery as one of the doctor's patients.

Hausknecht also previously operated on former President George H.W. Bush.

