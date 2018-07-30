It’s the hit social media trend of the summer. Police officers and firefighters showing their silly side in sometimes highly-produced, often hilarious and always-entertaining lip sync challenge videos.

Nearly each of the lip sync videos that hits social media goes viral making everyone (viewer and video-maker alike) a winner. But we want to give one department ultimate bragging rights, and we need your help!

We’ve narrowed it down to 4 videos for 4 different regions of the country: West Coast, East Coast, Midwest and the South. Pick your favorite from each region. The winner from each will then go head-to-head to eventually be declared USA TODAY’s winner of the law enforcement lip sync challenge! Watch the videos at the top of the page and then fill out the bracket below.

More: Meet the man who started the lip sync challenge

More: #Lipsyncbattle videos are pure genius for police departments

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com