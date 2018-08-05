Lena Waithe knows her way around a theme.

The Master of None star and The Chi creator, who identifies as queer, delivered a powerful message with her look at Monday night's Met Gala. For the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," she turned heads in a rainbow cape.

While other attendees rocked crucifixes and headpieces, Waithe didn't shy away from the Catholic Church's controversial relationship with the gay community. She donned the colors of the LGBTQ flag draped over a chic black suit, channeling her inner superhero and shining a light on the LGBTQ community as queer woman of color.

Waithe, the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing in a comedy series, has been vocal at events and in interviews about encouraging others to open up about their sexuality.

Lena Waithe attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

Waithe previously talked with USA TODAY about the compelling Master of None episode that won her the Emmy.

"I started to tell the story about what it was like to grow up in a house with all black women, never even hearing the word "gay" or "lesbian," but not being super Christian," Waithe said. "(It was) just all about appearances and how people perceive you."

Along with Rihanna's papal outfit, Waithe's look was one of the most-talked-about of the night.

Rihanna killed me and then Lena Waithe’s cape revived me and killed me again #metgala2018 pic.twitter.com/yWJYzkaAOw — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) May 7, 2018

