Photo tour: The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
New signage at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
The new LED marquee sign at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
An exterior view of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
An exterior view of the Ivory, left, and Fantasy hotel towers at the Palms Casino Resort.
A view of the porte cochere at the Palms Casino Resort.
Mylar balloon-like PALMS sculpture by Adam Park Smith in the porte cochere at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Resort guest agent Kaylee Hank mans the front desk at the Palms Casino Resort. The "Wish You Were Here" front desk design is a collaboration by Olivia Steele and Keegan Gibbs.
Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms' center bar in Las Vegas.
Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms' center bar.
The shark from Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
Artwork by Damien Hirst is displayed in the center bar at the Palms Casino Resort.
Kaws' "Small Lie" (2013), left, is displayed outside the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on May 21, 2018. New artwork, restaurants and other facility improvements are part of a $620 million renovation project.
A "Grecian Nude" by artist Damien Hirst is displayed outside Scotch 80 Prime.
Wine is displayed in Scotch 80 Prime.
Macallan single malt whisky is displayed in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse. The restaurant stocks every year from 1937 to 1991, a representative said.
Artwork is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
Artwork is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime. At, left, Jean-Michel Basquiat's triptych "Speaks for Itself" (1981) hangs in the "Basquiat Room."
John "Crash" Matos's "Saturday Morning Matinée" (2004) is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
A dining area near the bar in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
Artwork is displayed on the wall in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
An outdoor patio in Scotch 80 Prime.
A dining area in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
"Believer" by Damien Hirst is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
Artwork is displayed in Scotch 80 Prime. From left: "N-Methylhydroxylamine" by Damien Hirst, "Repent and Sin No More" by Andy Warhol, and "Beautiful, Black and White, Good and Bad, Laurel and hardy, Keystone Cops, The Beatles, David Bailey Made the 60's" by Damien Hirst.
"Lakeland" by Scott Hove, in a stall in the women's restroom of Scotch 80 Prime.
A restroom in Scotch 80 Prime.
A hallway leads to an elevator that takes you to the Apex Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
A sign for the Apex Social Club.
The Las Vegas Strip is viewed from the patio of the Apex nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort.
The Fantasy Tower is viewed from the patio of the Apex nightclub.
A view of the Apex nightclub. The sculptures, a series called "Psychogeographies," are by artist Dustin Yellin.
A view of the Apex nightclub. The sculptures, a series called "Psychogeographies," are by artist Dustin Yellin.
A view of the Camden Cocktail Lounge at the Palms Casino Resort.
A view of the Camden Cocktail Lounge.
Guests line up for the A.Y.C.E (All You Can Eat) buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
Sushi rolls at the A.Y.C.E buffet.
A guest stops by the meat carving station in the A.Y.C.E buffet.
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
Rice pudding in the A.Y.C.E buffet.
An exterior view of the Send Noodles restaurant at the Palms Casino Resort.
An interior view of the Send Noodles restaurant. The artwork is "Alimental Thread" by James Jean.
An interior view of the Send Noodles restaurant.
The lobby of the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort. The "PEARL" mural is by Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone.
"Beautiful Artemis Thor Neptune Odin Delusional Sapphic Inspirational Hypnosis Painting" (2007) by Damien Hirst is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
"Open Your Hands Wide" (2010) by Takashi Murakami is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
A security guard stands by "Open Your Hands Wide" (2010) by Takashi Murakami at the Palms Casino Resort.
A view of the 24-hour Lucky Penny restaurant at the Palms Casino Resort.
A view of the bar in the Lucky Penny restaurant.
A renovated hallway at the Palms Casino Resort.
One of the bedrooms in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas .
An iPad controls functions such as TV, audio and temperature in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
One of the bedrooms in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
A bathroom in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
Toiletries are shown in the bathroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The living room and bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
A small writing nook in the master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
A bathroom in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
A shower and bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
A bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
A closet with plenty of space for clothes in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
The bedroom is reflected in a mirrored sliding door in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
A guest bathroom in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
A standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
A writing desk in a standard room.
A sofa in a standard room.
A standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Tasty snacks (and make-up) in a standard room.
The bathroom of a standard room.
Toiletries in a standard room.
An oatmeal cleansing bar in the bathroom of a standard room.
The Ivory Tower is viewed from a Fantasy Tower standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
A clock radio in a standard room includes a wireless charging pad for smartphones.
The living room of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The bar of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The living room and bar of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The living room of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
The bedroom of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
The bedroom of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
Plenty of closet space and a safe in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
The shower and bathtub of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
The bathroom in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
The bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
An Executive Suite at the Palms Casino Resort.
An Executive Suite at the Palms Casino Resort.
The bedroom of an Executive Suite.
The bathroom in an Executive Suite.
A shower and bathtub in an Executive Suite.
Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms' center bar.
Steve Marcus for USA TODAY

Palms Casino Resort, a one-time Las Vegas hot spot that hosted a season of MTV's "Real World" and Katy Perry's "Waking up in Vegas'' video, hopes to regain its hipness with a $620 million renovation.

The 1,365-room hotel and casino, about a mile off the Strip behind Bellagio and across the street from Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, started the multi-year makeover after it was sold in 2016 and began unveiling key elements of the dramatic new look in May. 

Highlights of the first phase of the renovation: 

  • Redesigned rooms, suites, penthouses and the signature Sky Villas in the hotel's 342-room Fantasy Tower. The one- and two-story villas, which have infinity pools and range from $25,000 to $45,000 a night, come with a chauffeured ride to and from the airport, 24-hour butler service, sauna, massage room and top-of-the-line amenities including Dyson hair dryers and a gym with Woodway Treadmills and Peloton bikes.  The villas have their own reservation department.  Palms has three towers: Ivory Tower, Fantasy Tower and Palms Place, which are individually owned condos included in the hotel's inventory. The 428-room Ivory Tower, which houses the hotels cheapest rooms,  was renovated in 2012. 
     
  • Several new restaurants, including a new buffet, noodle house and Scotch 80 Prime, a steakhouse. It replaces longtime Palms steakhouse N9NE, which closed in September 2017.
  • A new nightclub, APEX Social Club, which replaced Ghostbar, the Palms' rooftop bar with among the best views in Vegas. Ghostbar closed last fall. 
  • A redesigned casino floor with a shark tank. Yes, a shark tank. Towering over the casino's new center bar, Unknown Bar, is a 13-foot-long tiger shark divided into three parts within a steel tank. It's a piece of art from British contemporary artist Damien Hirst's Natural History series and is the most buzzed about addition to the Palms.
  • Forty new casino table games, with phone charging outlets at the seats. (But you still can't use your phone while playing blackjack, roulette, poker and other games.)
  • A mini art museum. The new owners of The Palms, billionaire brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of Station Casinos and parent Red Rock Resorts,  are avid art collectors. The pair, who used to own Ultimate Fighting Championship,  contributed a number of their personal pieces to the resort and the resort commissioned new pieces. One of them: a hot pink neon "Wish You Were Here Sign'' behind the front desk and colorful, giant balloon-like letters spelling out Palms outside the main entrance. The latter is already an Instagram star. 

A head-to-toe makeover

The theme of the Palms renovation: "From Dust to Gold.''

"We were inspired by a Pablo Picasso quote, "Every act of creation is first an action of destruction,' '' said Palms general manager Jon Gray. "And that's literally what we're doing.''

A big goal of the overhaul is to make the Palms, which opened in 2001, buzzworthy again. Gray remembers when it was, having worked at the hotel from 2005 to 2012. The hotel was created by the Maloof family, whose other business interests at the time included the Sacramento Kings basketball team.

So far, Gray said, the hotel's new contemporary art collection, concerts in the revamped Pearl Theater (Alice in Chains, Peter Frampton, Korn and Zac Brown Band are among those on tap in September), Apex Social Club and restaurants like Scotch 80 are drawing increased interest from celebrities, social media "influencers" and other hip travelers from from Los Angeles, New York, Miami and other cities.

"it's great to see that momentum come back,'' he said.

Room rates likely to rise, especially in Fantasy Tower

The hotel hopes, of course, that will translate into higher rates. Gray boasts that the new Palms will be the "best in the city'' but when pressed says he thinks the makeover will put it in the same category as high end hotels including Wynn Las Vegas and Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Room rates this fall in the Ivory Tower and Palms Place start at about $99 a night for a standard room in the Ivory Tower during the week and $228 most weekends, based on search of Palms' website. Rooms in the Fantasy Tower start at $139 a night, suites at $199 a night. Want to stay in the "Real World'' suite of MTV fame? A weekend stay in the three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot feet in mid-September is $4,000 a night. A regular resort room in the Fantasy Tower that weekend starts at $319 a night.

Resort fee to increase Oct. 1

Travelers headed to the Palms in the next several months need to know three things beyond the flashy new features: construction is still going on in some areas, the hotel's main pool is closed through next spring (guests are sent to the pool at Palms Place) and the nightly resort fee is going up Oct. 1.

The Palms' new resort fee will be $39 plus tax, up from $32 plus tax. That puts it in line with high-end Strip hotels including Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace and Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. (Cosmopolitan already announced plans to boost its fee to $39 beginning Jan. 1.)

 Resort fees have been on the rise in Las Vegas and other vacation destinations and now routinely top $30 a night.

Parking will remain free for guests and locals

 Parking fees have also become de rigueur at Las Vegas hotels and visitors and hotel guests aren't happy. Palms said it will continue to offer free parking and a free shuttle to The Strip.

"That's a big part of our DNA,'' Gray said. "It's (parking fees) not something that we’re interested in imposing on our guests.''

Room rates this fall start at $99 a night for a standard room during the week and $228 most weekends, based on search of Palms' website. Fantasy Tower rates are higher.

Next up: More restaurants, new spa, new nightclub and pool club

The Palms' renovation work will continue through 2019. Still to come: new themed suites; more casino additions; several marquee restaurants including Mabel's, a barbeque restaurant from James Beard and Iron Chef winner Michael Symon, Vetri Cucina from James Beard Chef and an unnamed restaurant from celebrity chef Bobby Flay; a new nightclub; a year-round pool party club; and a spa.

Other Las Vegas renovations underway

Palms isn't the only big Las Vegas hotel getting a major facelift. The former Monte Carlo on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip has been transformed into Park MGM, with new rooms, a theater and restaurants including an always-packed outpost of Chicago steakhouse Bavette's. Still to come at Park MGM: NoMad Las Vegas, a hotel within a hotel, and Eataly Las Vegas, the tourist-magnet food hall created by Mario Batali.

